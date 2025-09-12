Shanzell Q. Page Named 2025-26 UMS/UM-Flint Artist in Residence

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University Musical Society (UMS) has announced that acclaimed tap dancer, choreographer, and educator Shanzell Q. Page has been named the 2025-26 UMS/UM-Flint Artist in Residence. A native of Flint, Page will develop a new work, Salt in the Soil: Seeds and Fruit, and participate in a series of educational and community activities in both Ann Arbor and Flint.

“Flint is my blueprint,” says Page. “It’s where rhythm and storytelling first entered my life, and where I learned to hold more than one truth at a time.” Returning to the city where she first performed a full-length show as a teenager, the residency marks a full-circle moment in her artistic journey.

The residency is part of UMS’s Learning & Engagement initiatives and is designed to foster deeper connections with the Flint community. Page will not only develop a new performance but will also visit UM-Flint classrooms, lead workshops for dancers of all ages, and collaborate with local partners for a public event. Her residency will culminate in a work-in-progress showing.

“We are thrilled to welcome Shanzell Page as our 2025-26 UMS/UM-Flint Artist in Residence,” said Cayenne Harris, UMS Vice President of Learning and Engagement. “Shanzell’s work is a powerful testament to the resilience and rhythm of Flint, and we’re excited to see how she connects with students and residents alike.”

Page is recognized for her unique approach to vernacular movement and rhythm-based storytelling, blending cultural memory, movement, and history with innovative teaching methods. She has studied with legendary masters such as Dianne Walker and Jason Samuels Smith and is the founder of Mindful Movement with Shanzell, an initiative dedicated to making rhythm-based arts accessible across generations. Her work Salt in the Soil premiered at Detroit’s Sidewalk Festival and continues to evolve through workshops exploring ancestry, place, and rhythm.

During her residency, Page will explore archival materials at the University of Michigan, centering her creative process on oral storytelling, call-and-response traditions, and collective rhythm.

Residency and event details will be announced at UMS.org.