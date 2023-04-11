Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22

Started in 2015, "Plays-in-Development" is a unique project to help playwrights develop their scripts.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Sauk To Host Ninth Annual PLAYS-IN-DEVELOPMENT April 21 and 22

In addition to their season of plays and musicals, The Sauk, Hillsdale County's Community Theatre, is dedicated to developing new theatrical works. The Sauk's ninth annual "Plays-in-Development" will be presented April 21 and 22 at the Sauk Theatre in Jonesville.

Started in 2015, "Plays-in-Development" is a unique project to help playwrights develop their scripts. Actors and directors work one on one with playwrights to learn what works and what does not work about their plays. During rehearsals, the playwrights make changes to their scripts. The project ends with free staged readings for the public. After the readings, the audience is given an opportunity to respond to what they have heard. Therefore, the playwrights end the process with ideas from directors, actors and audience.

"As the program has grown, we are starting to get submission from all over the world," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird, who coordinates the program. "Although we continue to make local playwrights a priority, we have received scripts from almost all 50 states and eight foreign countries. Our play selection committee reviewed all of these submissions and ultimately selected the four scripts we will be working on this year."

The Friday, April 21 line-up includes "The House" by Elisa Manzini of Los Angeles, Calif. and "The Lost Recording" co-written by Jo Ann Simon of Danbury, Conn. and Jennifer Yokell of Hillsdale. The readings begin at 7:30 p.m.

​In "The House," Sabrina decides to visit the house where she was born. Jane, the young woman who now lives in the house, welcomes her warmly. They chat about relationships, family and blueberry pies. Jane confesses she feels lonely sometimes and can't wait to have a baby. The following day Sabrina goes back to meet Jane's husband, Jerry, and during their conversation she realizes she's stuck in a weird time capsule in 1977, and Jane and Jerry are her parents. After trying to convince the couple about her identity, Sabrina begs them not to have kids, revealing that her mom suffered from severe postpartum depression and ended up killing herself and her father. Will Jane believe her though?

"The House" is directed by Christina Dube. The cast consists of Tiffany Thatcher, Kiralyn Brakel Nelson, Josh Hall and Grace Balkan.

"The Lost Recording" tells the story of mother and grandmother Jo Ann. She was also a wife. A surprising discovery is made when an old forgotten recording is found on a tape recorder. Jo Ann is transported back in time to a single night through the recording of her and her husband from several years earlier. On that night, Tom and Jo Ann are at a crossroads in their relationship. With the backdrop of 40's music the scenes play out. They work through their differences until a hidden truth is revealed about Tom's health which changes everything. Their vow to love each other through sickness and health, till death do them part will be tested. The question is, whether her past can bring peace to her present. This play is based on a true story.

"The Lost Recording" is directed by Sarah Gray. The cast consists of Rickie Freeman, David Trippett, Jennifer Ambrose, Travis Blatchley, Madeline Stemme and Erin Brzozowski.

On Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m., "The Lion in the Snow Globe" by Paul Lewis of Bainbridge Island, Wash. will be read followed by "With Regards to Marty McFly" by Linda Howard Cooke of Hastings, Neb.

17-year-old Veronica is a great admirer of female superheroes. What she loves most about them is that they don't start out wanting to be superheroes, but when there's a life in the balance, they'll leap into the fray in order to set things right. Every Christmas season since she was very young, Veronica has visited the magnificent bronze lion standing watch in front of her great-uncle's department store, sharing confidences as well as the scent of a marzipan cookie. Over time she becomes aware that this bronze statue is a sentient being. Late one Christmas Eve, threatened with exile from the town square he loves, Lion makes one final leap and transforms into a live African lion, prowling the city streets in search of the long-shuttered amusement park that was his first home. It's up to Veronica to find him and keep him safe from police bullets long enough to restore him to his place on the town square.

"The Lion in the Snow Globe" is directed by MJ Dulmage. The cast consists of Lorelei Stemme, Savannah Bruton, Tim Ambrose, Jeff Gray, Linda Krasny, Kendra Bonjernoor, Kenny Hong and Sandi Miller.

"With Regards to Marty McFly" is set in motion when Sophie turns her teachers into their 1980s teen-aged selves, using the time machine she invented for the science fair. By looking into the teachers' pasts, Sophie and her classmates get a glimpse into their own futures, and they're not sure they like what they see.

This play is directed by Bird with a cast featuring Emmy Ambrose, Noah Bryant, Katherine Gerring, Allie Tappen, Michael Krebill, Bird, Ezra Hutchinson, Castin Cousino, Adalyn Crane and Denise McCosh.

Admission is free. The staged readings will be held at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St., Jonesville. Doors open at 7 p.m. each night. Visit Click Here for more information.

"Plays-in-Development" is sponsored by Gossage Eye Institute and Optical, State Farm Agent Jason Babcock, Lisa Monk, Country Carpets and Don Toffollo of Edward Jones. The Sauk also received a grant from the Walmart Foundation to encourage producing work by local playwrights. The 2023 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2023 Media Sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and 99-5 The Dale.




Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Centers 2023-24 Season Photo
Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 Season
It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM. 
Farmers Alley Theatres Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS Photo
Farmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS
Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth), Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of Chicken & Biscuits to Michigan audiences. 
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY
Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MY FAIR LADY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DI Photo
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DIASPORA
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Unheard Voices: Afro-Brazilian Diaspora April 20-23 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.

More Hot Stories For You


Tickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 SeasonTickets Are on Sale Today For the Wharton Center's 2023-24 Season
April 10, 2023

It’s one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center; the announcement of the new Broadway season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, April 10, at 10AM. 
Farmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITSFarmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS
April 6, 2023

Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth), Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of Chicken & Biscuits to Michigan audiences. 
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADYBroadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student And Educator Tickets For MY FAIR LADY
April 6, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of MY FAIR LADY. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.  All tickets are subject to availability.
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DIASPORADetroit Mercy Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of UNHEARD VOICES: AFRO-BRAZILIAN DIASPORA
April 6, 2023

Detroit Mercy Theatre Company presents the world premiere of Unheard Voices: Afro-Brazilian Diaspora April 20-23 at The Marlene Boll Theatre inside Detroit's Boll Family YMCA.
Theatre NOVA Announces the World Premiere of SPLATTERED! By Hal Davis and Carla MilarchTheatre NOVA Announces the World Premiere of SPLATTERED! By Hal Davis and Carla Milarch
April 4, 2023

Theatre NOVA, Ann Arbor's resident nonprofit professional theatre, kicks off the new year with the world premiere of “SPLATTERED!” by Hal Davis and Carla Milarch, which runs April 21 through May 14, 2023.
share