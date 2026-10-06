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SIX National Tour To Return to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

Performances will run December 1-6.

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SIX National Tour To Return to Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall

SIX will return to Wharton Center this December. Closing out the Broadway shows in 2026, this pop phenomenon will be back in East Lansing from December 1-6, 2026. 

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! 

SIX is the winner of 26 awards, including the 2022 Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and has been streamed over 100 million times worldwide.

Buy Tickets to SIX (Boleyn Tour)

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