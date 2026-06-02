Review: A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at Avon Players

🎭 NEW! Michigan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Michigan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A production of A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is only as strong as its many moving parts, and this cast delivered them with delicious precision. The women of the show were far more than romantic interests orbiting Monty’s schemes—they were a dazzling constellation all their own. Hosanna Phillips as Sibella Hallward sparkled with mischievous charm and a twinkle of ambition, turning every entrance into a comic event, while Celeste Blanch (Phoebe D’Ysquith) floated through the chaos with warmth, sincerity, and a voice sweet enough to make even the most cynical audience member root for true love. Together, they provided the heart, wit, and emotional grounding that kept the production balanced amid its gleeful mayhem.

And then there was Tom Pagnano, who was tasked with portraying the entire D’Ysquith family—a theatrical marathon run at a full sprint. With astonishing versatility, Tom Pagnano transformed from aristocrat to reverend, society matron to outdoorsman, often in the blink of an eye. Each D’Ysquith felt fully realized, not merely differentiated by costume or accent but infused with distinct physicality, comic timing, and personality. Watching his rapid-fire parade of increasingly unfortunate relatives became a masterclass in character acting and one of the evening’s greatest delights. His performance was the engine driving the show’s wonderfully absurd humor, earning laughs before he even spoke a word. In a musical built on murder, inheritance, and mistaken priorities, the D’Ysquiths met their fates with such flair that audiences could hardly wait to see who would disappear next.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder will be performing at the Avon Players now through June 6th. Get your tickets here.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Michigan News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows