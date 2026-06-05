ALMOST HEAVEN: JOHN DENVER'S AMERICA At The Great Lakes Center For The Arts

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Great Lakes Center for the Arts will present Almost Heaven: John Denver's America as part of its 2026 Summer & Fall Season. The production runs June 30 at 7:00 PM, July 1 at 7:00 PM, and July 2 at 2:00 PM, and celebrates the music and legacy of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters. Tickets are on sale now.

For an entire generation, John Denver's voice served as a defining musical presence-an unmistakable blend of folk warmth, pop clarity, and country storytelling. His songs offered comfort, optimism, and a sense of shared experience that continues to resonate decades later. Almost Heaven revisits that legacy with reverence and simplicity, inviting audiences to reconnect with the melodies that helped define a cultural era, from "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and "Rocky Mountain High" to "Annie's Song" and "Sunshine on My Shoulders."

Timed with the nation's upcoming 250th birthday, the production reflects on a uniquely American musical voice and the enduring power of songs that connect generations. The cast, musicians, and creative team bring together accomplished artists with connections to Northern Michigan and stages across the country, highlighting the exceptional caliber of talent found right here in the region.

This production is supported in part by Richard and Tracy Hirrel.

Creative Team

The production is led by Great Lakes Center for the Arts Artistic Director Matthew Kacergis, whose work at the Center includes Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia, Godspell, When You Wish... A Tribute to 100 Years of Magic, and Music of the Night.

Music direction is led by Owen James, one of Northern Michigan's most accomplished guitarists. James has performed nationally and internationally, including appearances at The Grand Hotel (Mackinac Island), The Jazz Kitchen (Indianapolis), and the Mount Hood Jazz Festival (Oregon).

Musical staging is created by award-winning choreographer Daniel Cruz, whose career includes collaborations with Michael Jackson, *NSYNC, Prince, and Ashanti, as well as national tours of Fame: The Musical and In The Heights. Cruz previously choreographed GLCFA's Jersey Boys.

Lighting design is by Benjamin Arnett, known for his work on When You Wish: A Tribute to 100 Years of Magic and Music of the Night at GLCFA.

Stage management is led by Pamela Campi, whose international career includes work as a stage manager, show caller, and event producer across major productions worldwide. Campi also stage-managed GLCFA's When You Wish.

Cast

Ricky Hill has toured internationally with The Young Americans and performed across the U.S., U.K., Japan, Australia, and South Africa, sharing stages with artists including Barry Manilow and Susan Egan.

Christian Wilder, a Berklee College of Music graduate, toured nationally as keyboardist for the Michigan Rattlers.

· Derrick Truby returns to Northern Michigan after wowing GLCFA audiences with his powerful portrayal of Jesus in 2022's Godspell. He has performed at some of the nation's top regional theaters, including Ford's Theatre, Signature Theatre, the Folger Theatre, and more.

Lucy Hall (NYC-based), a Carnegie Mellon BFA Musical Theatre graduate, appeared at GLCFA in Music of the Night and recently played Alana in Dear Evan Hansen at Coachella Valley Rep.

Lucy Rossi has performed internationally with Disney Cruise Line and toured in Blippi! The Musical.

Band

The live band features a standout group of Northern Michigan musicians, led by Owen James.

Stephanie Cope

Maya Story

Andy Evans

Seth Kilbourn

Owen James

Performance + Ticket Information

Almost Heaven: John Denver's America

June 30, 2026 - 7:00 PM

July 1, 2026 - 7:00 PM

July 2, 2026 - 2:00 PM

Great Lakes Center for the Arts

800 Bay Harbor Drive

Petoskey, Michigan

Tickets start at $55 and may be purchased online at GreatLakesCFA.org, by phone at 231.439.2610, or in person at the Center's Box Office.

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