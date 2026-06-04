ROBERTO CLEMENTE: A DIAMOND WITHIN to Open After Health-Related Casting Change
Augustus Williamson steps into three roles at Detroit's Marlene Boll Theatre for Plowshares Theatre Company.
Plowshares Theatre Company, Detroit's only professional African American theatre, has revealed the cast for the world premiere of “Roberto Clemente: A Diamond Within,” an original play by acclaimed playwright Cándido Tirado. The production will be directed by Plowshares founder, Gary Anderson, and feature Elvis Nolasco (Apple TV+'s Manhunt, Hulu's Mr. Crocket) as Roberto Clemente.
The production, a key part of the company's commitment to diverse storytelling, will run from June 5 through June 28, 2026, at the Marlene Boll Theatre at The Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway, Detroit, MI.
Tickets for “Roberto Clemente: A Diamond Within” are currently available. Tickets are $21.50 for Students, $43.50 General admission and $41.50 for Seniors 65 and over. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more.
The production features set design by Mike Collins, costume design by Amanda Marie, lighting design by Donald Fox and Charles Dolton, Jr.
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