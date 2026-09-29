Photo Review: BROOKS & DUNN 2026 Neon Moon Tour
@Acrisure Amphitheater September 25th
Brooks & Dunn, the best-selling country duo of all time and most-awarded artists in CMA history, extend their NEON MOON TOUR into 2026. The Country Music Hall of Famers brought their “don’t miss” (Whiskey Riff) live show to Acrisure Amphitheater on Friday, September 25, with special guests Willow Avalon and David Lee Murphy
With 20 No. 1 hits stretching back to 1991, two GRAMMY awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors, and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre – Brooks & Dunn’s influence on today’s country has never been in question. Hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” “My Maria,” and “Believe” have propelled the duo to more than 30 million albums sold, with the New York Times heralding that “together they helped drive the power-country era of the early-to-mid 1990s and continued to benefit from the sea change in the genre they helped initiate right through their most recent albums.” Their original “Merle Haggard meets The Rolling Stones” vibe made them progressive stars in their own right. The duo’s recently released collaboration project REBOOT debuted at No. One on Billboard’s Top Country Albums. The impressive feat marks the first time the duo has topped the album charts since 2009 while simultaneously earning the duo their 10th Billboard 200 Top 10 album, the most of any country duo or group in the chart’s history. In 2019, the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category.
Brooks & Dunn sang some of their greatest hits, including: "Brand New Man", "She's Not the Cheatin' Kind", "You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone", "Ain't Nothing 'Bout You", "Red Dirt Road", "Lost and Found", "Hard Workin' Man", "Play Something Country", "Cowgirls Don't Cry", "Neon Moon", "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)", "My Maria", "Boot Scootin' Boogie", and closed out with "Only in America".
They also recently released a new album via Sony Music Nashville, REBOOT II is the sequel to their acclaimed 2019 album REBOOT and follows the same format of giving today’s most engaging artists in and out of country music the near-impossible task of reimagining an iconic Brooks & Dunn song; except this time, the artists were given maximum creative freedom. With styles ranging from progressive country and classic bluegrass to heavy metal, orchestral pop, and beyond, the very fabric of songs most country fans know by heart was transformed. Whether it was ‘90s grunge, ‘ 70s-style studio rock, or swampy soul, the duo encouraged each artist to throw out the playbook. REBOOT II's 18 tracks include reinterpreted hits such as “Neon Moon,” “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” and “Believe,” resulting in a dynamic and eclectic collection that spans genres and generations. Brooks & Dunn have the record for the longest-running country music residency in Las Vegas, and criss-cross North America year after year on their sold-out tours.
Connect with Brooks & Dunn for touring info at www.brooks-dunn.com/, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/brooksanddunn/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BrooksandDunn/, on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCqNoW89bhfPRGBG2SYEkKxg, and on TikTok at www.tiktok.com/@brooksanddunn
For more information on Acrisure Amphitheater and to keep up to date as they announce shows for next season, follow on social media: on Instagram at instagram.com/acrisureamphitheater/, on Facebook at facebook.com/acrisureamphitheatergr, on YouTube at youtube.com/@AcrisureAmphitheater, on X at @AcrisureAmp, and online at www.acrisureamphitheater.com/
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