Milica Govich Retires After 22 Years at Oakland University Theatre Program

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After 22 years of inspiring students in Oakland University's School of Music, Theatre and Dance, special lecturer and accomplished actress Milica Govich is retiring from teaching, leaving behind a lasting legacy in the university's theatre program and in the lives of countless students she mentored.

Govich joined Oakland University in 2004 and helped transform the university's Acting for the Camera curriculum into one of the theatre program's most sought-after areas of study. Throughout her tenure, she balanced her role as an educator with an active professional acting career that spanned film, television, Broadway and regional theatre.

"She has been instrumental in the growth of our 'Acting for the Camera' program and has been a tireless advocate for our students, actively promoting their early career entrance into the film and television industry," said Jeremy Barnett, chair of Oakland University's Department of Theatre.

Govich discovered her love for performing as a child, appearing in church and school plays before earning her Master of Fine Arts degree from Ohio University's Professional Actor Training Program and moving to New York City to pursue acting professionally.

Over the course of her career, she built an extensive résumé spanning stage, television and film. She toured nationally and appeared on Broadway in "Hello, Dolly!" starring Carol Channing and performed at leading regional theatres throughout Michigan, including Purple Rose Theatre Company, Meadow Brook Theatre, Performance Network Theatre and Jewish Ensemble Theatre.

Among her favorite stage roles were Virginia in "The Clean House" and Sonia in "Sonia Flew" at Performance Network Theatre in Ann Arbor, as well as roles in "Broadway Bound" and "Falsettos" at Jewish Ensemble Theatre. Her screen credits include the recurring role of Judge Leanne Dreben in "Law & Order," "Chicago Fire," "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," along with playing Gus's mom in the blockbuster film "The Fault in Our Stars."

Govich's connection to "The Fault in Our Stars" later came full circle at Oakland University when she was honored to moderate "A Conversation with John Green" in 2025 as part of the Varner Vitality Lecture Series. Held in the Oakland Center Founders Ballroom, the event brought students and community members together for a conversation with the bestselling author of the novel that inspired the film. Presented by the Student Life Lecture Board, Academic Affairs/Office of the Provost, The Donna and Walt Young Honors College and Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, the event highlighted Govich's unique ability to bridge her professional acting career with meaningful student engagement opportunities on campus.

She said maintaining an active professional career allowed her to bring real-world experience and current industry knowledge into the classroom.

"I think students appreciated learning from someone who was actively working in the industry," she said. "It helped bridge the gap between classroom training and the realities of professional acting."

Her Broadway tour with "Hello, Dolly!" ultimately changed the course of her life.

"While playing Detroit, I was introduced to my future husband at a Serbian bowling tournament in Windsor," Govich recalled. "The rest is history."

After settling in Michigan, Govich became deeply involved in the regional theatre scene, performing at the Purple Rose Theatre Company and Meadow Brook Theatre. During an audition taking place on Oakland's campus, she stopped in to visit longtime theatre faculty member Karen Sheridan and left behind her résumé and headshot. Sheridan directed Govich in "And Then They Came for Me" at Meadow Brook Theatre.

"I marvel today that she was actually in her office," Govich said with a laugh.

A few months later, Govich was hired to teach Musical Theatre Workshop. Over the years, she also taught Intro to Theatre, Stage Voice, Actor Coaching, Acting for Non-Majors and Acting for the Camera, eventually developing the advanced Acting for the Camera curriculum in response to growing student demand.

"When I started at Oakland, on-camera acting was offered once every two years," Govich said. "Because of the demand, the program grew to a Cam 1 and 2 each semester, and sometimes even a Cam 3 and 4."

She said some of her proudest moments came from seeing former students succeed professionally in film, television and theatre.

"It's been wonderful seeing it expand and grow, and to see the students move on to work in the industry," Govich said. "I still maintain close relationships with many of them who still call for advice and coaching."

She also took pride in inspiring students to pursue theatre studies after taking her introductory courses.

"Several of my THA 1000 students became acting majors after taking my intro class," she said.

Reflecting on today's entertainment industry, Govich encourages aspiring actors to remain proactive and grounded.

"Create your own projects and work," she advised. "Take every opportunity that comes your way as you never know who you'll meet on the way. Have a life outside of your work. Having a family and supportive friends is key to having a happy life, and important to have that support as you pursue this very difficult career path."

Although she is retiring from teaching, Govich says she has no plans to step away from the arts.

"I'm not really retiring, just moving on to do other things," she said. Those plans include continuing to work on stage and screen, as well as finishing a screenplay she hopes to adapt into a play. "And whatever else the universe has in mind for me."

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