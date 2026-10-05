Video: COME FROM AWAY Returns to Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo
The Kalamazoo theatre brings back the musical after demand from audiences who saw or missed its earlier run.
Farmers Alley Theatre has posted a new video promoting the return of COME FROM AWAY to its Kalamazoo stage, framing the revival as a response to audience demand. The clip's messaging is direct: "YOU ASKED. WE LISTENED," the theatre states, inviting back those who saw the show previously or missed their chance the first time around.
COME FROM AWAY tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland, where residents welcomed nearly 7,000 stranded airline passengers in the days following the September 11 attacks, after dozens of flights were diverted to the small town when U.S. airspace closed. The musical has been described by the theatre as "a powerful celebration of kindness, community, and the connections that bring us together."
The production marks the second time Farmers Alley Theatre has staged the musical, following a run that drew sold-out performances and additional shows to meet demand. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, the theatre moved up its plans to bring the show back sooner than originally scheduled, with the new run as part of its 2026/2027 season.
More details on the current engagement can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage, COME FROM AWAY to Return to Farmers Alley Theatre.
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