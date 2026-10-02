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Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre

Connor Allston and Cody Robison star in Joe Bravaco's comedy at Williamston Theatre.

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Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre

Williamston Theatre is presenting the Michigan premiere of Joe Bravaco’s The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?”, starring Connor Allston and Cody Robison. See photos of the production.

Directed by John Lepard, the production runs September 24–October 25, 2026, with opening night on October 2.

The production launches Williamston Theatre’s 20th season. Set in a small coastal Irish town, the dark comedy follows brothers Jamie and Tommy as a morning conversation over eggs and tea takes an unexpected turn. Jamie insists that the previous night’s storm has changed him in a way that is difficult to explain—and harder to believe.

As the brothers confront this strange development, old tensions, unspoken truths and buried memories emerge. Blurring the boundary between reality and the supernatural, the play explores memory, grief and the complicated bonds between loved ones.

The run includes a Military Matinee on October 3 and a Conversation Sunday event on October 18.

The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?” runs approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission, and contains adult language.

Tickets and more information are available at williamstontheatre.org.

Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre — photo 1 of 4

Connor AllstonPhotos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre — photo 2 of 4

Cody Robison

Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre — photo 3 of 4

Connor Allston and Cody Robison

Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre — photo 4 of 4

Connor Allston and Cody Robison

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More on Williamston Theatre
Upcoming Shows
The One Good Thing, or "Are Ya Patrick Swayze?"
The One Good Thing, or "Are Ya Patrick Swayze?"
9/24 - 10/25/2026
THE ONE GOOD THING OR "ARE YA PATRICK SWAYZE"
THE ONE GOOD THING OR "ARE YA PATRICK SWAYZE"
9/24 - 10/25/2026
Recent Articles
THE ONE GOOD THING Michigan Premiere to Open Williamston Theatre's 20th Season
THE ONE GOOD THING Michigan Premiere to Open Williamston Theatre's 20th Season
9/1/2026


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