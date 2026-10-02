Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre
Connor Allston and Cody Robison star in Joe Bravaco's comedy at Williamston Theatre.
Williamston Theatre is presenting the Michigan premiere of Joe Bravaco’s The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?”, starring Connor Allston and Cody Robison. See photos of the production.
Directed by John Lepard, the production runs September 24–October 25, 2026, with opening night on October 2.
The production launches Williamston Theatre’s 20th season. Set in a small coastal Irish town, the dark comedy follows brothers Jamie and Tommy as a morning conversation over eggs and tea takes an unexpected turn. Jamie insists that the previous night’s storm has changed him in a way that is difficult to explain—and harder to believe.
As the brothers confront this strange development, old tensions, unspoken truths and buried memories emerge. Blurring the boundary between reality and the supernatural, the play explores memory, grief and the complicated bonds between loved ones.
The run includes a Military Matinee on October 3 and a Conversation Sunday event on October 18.
The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?” runs approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission, and contains adult language.
Tickets and more information are available at williamstontheatre.org.
Cody Robison
Connor Allston and Cody Robison
Connor Allston and Cody Robison
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/18-10/04)
|
Come From Away
Lydia Mendelssohn Theatre (10/08-10/18)
|
Time Passes: 8 Short Plays by Samuel Beckett
Arthur Miller Theatre (10/01-10/11)
|
Les Miserables
Grosse Pointe Theatre (9/18-10/11)
|
Some Enchanted Evening® - The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein
Kalamazoo Civic Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration
Detroit Opera House (10/10-10/10)
|
The Phantom of the Opera
Cobb Great Hall (8/25-9/05)
|
Holiday POPs! With the Michigan Philharmonic
Brighton Center for the Performing Arts (12/13-12/13)
|
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
The Fillmore Detroit (10/21-10/21)
|
The Book of Mormon
Flint Institute of Music (3/22-3/22)