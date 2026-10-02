Photos: THE ONE GOOD THING Opens at Williamston Theatre

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Williamston Theatre is presenting the Michigan premiere of Joe Bravaco’s The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?”, starring Connor Allston and Cody Robison. See photos of the production.

Directed by John Lepard, the production runs September 24–October 25, 2026, with opening night on October 2.

The production launches Williamston Theatre’s 20th season. Set in a small coastal Irish town, the dark comedy follows brothers Jamie and Tommy as a morning conversation over eggs and tea takes an unexpected turn. Jamie insists that the previous night’s storm has changed him in a way that is difficult to explain—and harder to believe.

As the brothers confront this strange development, old tensions, unspoken truths and buried memories emerge. Blurring the boundary between reality and the supernatural, the play explores memory, grief and the complicated bonds between loved ones.

The run includes a Military Matinee on October 3 and a Conversation Sunday event on October 18.

The One Good Thing or “Are Ya Patrick Swayze?” runs approximately two hours, including one 15-minute intermission, and contains adult language.

Tickets and more information are available at williamstontheatre.org.

Connor Allston Cody Robison Connor Allston and Cody Robison Connor Allston and Cody Robison

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 04 Hrs 18 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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