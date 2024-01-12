SHREK THE MUSICAL Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in August

Shrek the Musical is coming to the Fisher Theatre in August 2 - 4.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

SHREK THE MUSICAL Is Coming To The Fisher Theatre in August

All-new version of SHREK THE MUSICAL will depart Duloc to embark on a cross-country national tour that includes a stop at Detroit's Fisher Theatre August 2 – 4. Audiences can expect a SHREK that feels both familiar and refreshingly new, inviting everyone to “fall in love all ogre again.” Tickets for SHREK THE MUSICAL go on sale Friday, January 26 and will be available online at BroadwayInDetroit.com and at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at Noon.

Kimberly Akimbo Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) have re-visited their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen), this reimagined production of SHREK THE MUSICAL brings the show back to its roots - giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

David Lindsay-Abaire says “It's been such a gift to get to revisit the show after all these years and rethink some of the choices and reimagine the piece as a whole. This all-new production is leaner and more focused. It's joyful and funny and feels beautifully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first fell in love with – the heart and wonder and humor of the story.” 

Jeanine Tesori adds, “We wanted to make a show that families could come to, to laugh and be moved. Something that would create a memory, because everybody has felt like an ogre now and then.”

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, SHREK THE MUSICAL is a hilarious fairy tale adventure with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrek-tacular' score that's perfect for the young and the young-at-heart! Our unlikely hero finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and the feisty Princess Fiona who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude, and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek. It's not easy being green, but this irreverently fun musical proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre!

The tour cast features Nicholas Hambruch (Shrek), Cecily Dionne Davis (Fiona), Naphtali Yaakov Curry (Donkey), Timmy Lewis (Lord Farquaad), Jamir Brown (Pinocchio), Tori Kocher (Dragon), Kelly Prendergast (Gingy/US Fiona), Hope Schafer (Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird), Riley Johnston (Pig/Knight/2nd Shrek US), Katherine Paladichuk (Teen Fiona/Peter Pan), Sage Jepson (Wolf/Shrek US), Cynthia Ana Rivera (Mama Bear/ Dragon US), Carson Zoch (Pig/Pinocchio Cover), Demetrio Alomar (Papa Ogre/Papa Bear), Ally Choe (Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling/Gingy US), Leon Ray (Pig), Casey Lamont (Female Swing), and John Cardenas (Male Swing). Harrison Roth is music director.

SHREK THE MUSICAL features scenic design by Steven Kemp, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Herrick Goldman, sound design by Ben Selke, Puppet Design by Camille Labarre, and Props by Cam Upton, orchestrations by John Clancy, tour music supervision by Chris Fenwick, and casting by Wojcik Casting Team. The executive producer for the tour is Dani Davis.

The original SHREK THE MUSICAL opened on Broadway on December 14, 2008, running for 441 performances and 37 previews. The musical received eight Tony Award nominations, winning one.

Follow the tour on Instagram (@shrekthemusicaltour), Threads (@shrekthemusicaltour), TikTok (@shrekthemusicaltour), and YouTube (@ShrekTheMusicalNATour). 

Performance schedule times for SHERK THE MUSICAL appearing August 2 – 4, 2024 at the Fisher Theatre located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit MI are:

Friday & Saturday evening performance at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday matinee performance at 2:00 p.m.
Sunday matinee performance at 1:00 p.m.
Sunday evening performance at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for SHREK THE MUSICAL will go on sale on Friday, January 26 and start at $39. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDeroit.com and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Tickets for the Open Captioned performance be purchased in person at the Detroit Opera House & Fisher Theatre box offices or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com




