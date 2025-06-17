Purple Rose Theatre to Partner With Cascades Humane Society For Adoption Nights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeff Daniels’ Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan has partnered with Cascades Humane Society of Jackson, Michigan for six Adoption Nights, in which the public can adopt animals at the theatre.

The idea was inspired by The Purple Rose’s upcoming comedy, Bert & Trixie Visit the Vet by Matt Letscher. Four pets in a veterinarian’s waiting room plan an escape when they begin to suspect one of them is in danger. A comedy about what it means to truly be free. The production runs June 20 through August 31, 2025.

On the lawn next to the Purple Rose, Cascades Humane Society will have dogs and/or cats ready for adoption. Same-day, on-site adoptions are available for those who do not currently have pets in their home. Those with dogs in the home already can place a hold and schedule a meet and greet to be held at CHS. More information can be found at www.PurpleRoseTheatre.org.

Updates on what animals will be available for adoption will be posted the week of each event on the Purple Rose Theatre’s social media pages. Events are set for Thursdays, July 3, 10, & 24 and August 7, 14, & 28 at 4:30-6:30pm.

