Portage Central High School to Premiere HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

Portage Central High School will present the Michigan theatrical premiere production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" High School Edition, based on an original story by J. K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne, by bringing the excitement of the wizarding world to our local community.

Join in for an enchanting experience as 91 of their talented High school students bring to life the eighth installment in the beloved Harry Potter series. This special edition, adapted for high school stages and performers, promises to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing characters and spellbinding story. Watch as our students are empowered to conjure the magic through their own creativity, making the show a truly exciting and engaging experience for students and audiences alike.

Performance Details

Dates and Times:

February 7 @ 7:30

February 8 @ 2:00

February 8 @ 7:30

February 9 @ 2:00

February 14 @ 7:30

February 15 @ 2:00

February 15 @ 7:30

February 16 @ 2:00

Location: Portage Central High School Auditorium

Ticket Prices: $16 for students $18 for adults

Purchase Tickets: Tickets on Sale January 20th at 9:00 am pchsboxoffice.ludus.com

Learn more: pctheatrearts.org

About the Show:

19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they're back on a most extraordinary new adventure-this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter's head-strong son, Albus, befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever.

Get ready for an unforgettable journey into the wizarding world. Whether you are a longtime fan of the Harry Potter series, or a newcomer to the franchise, this High school edition is sure to leave you cheering.

Comments