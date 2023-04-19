Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Planet Ant Presents 'Patty in the USA (And Other Places)' Next Month

Performances run May 5 – 13.

Apr. 19, 2023  
Detroit improvisation duo, Patty & Patty (Maggie O'Reilly and Nuverre Naami) will be performing their original sketch comedy show, Patty in the USA (and other places-A Planet Ant Home Team Original Comedy at Planet Ant's Ant Hall Fridays and Saturdays, May 5 - 13.

Patty in the USA (and other places) is a show full of characters inspired by every Patty in the world. Who is Patty, you ask? Patty is everyone, everywhere, and all around us. Patty is your friend, your coworker, your grandma. Heck, we're all a little Patty! Join us for an evening exploring the Patty-verse.

The original comedy features Maggie O'Reilly and Nuverre Naami, and is written and directed by Maggie O'Reilly, Nuverre Naami, and Katie McGraw. The Stage Manager is Joey Morse, and Poster Design is by Mitch Socia.




