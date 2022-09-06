Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG

Performances are September 8-10.

Register for Michigan News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present the world premiere production of DESERT SONG by Mark Cornell for four performances this weekend.

"Desert Song" is about a young, struggling musician who seeks out the reclusive muse for one of the most famous love songs ever written, an early seventies tune called "The Ballad of Eliza." It's a song that he has loved all his life. This muse, a woman who would now be in her sixties, has long retreated from public view. Can he find her? Set in the sparse lodgings at Ghost Ranch, a remote retreat in Northern New Mexico, the play explores the elusive and magical nature of inspiration. ​This production contains strong language, stage blood and self-harm.

The Sauk has a history with both Cornell and the play. The Sauk produced the world premiere production of Cornell's play "On Pine Knoll Street" in February 2020 as part of the American Association of Community Theatre NewPlayFest. "Desert Song" was part of The Sauk's 2021 Plays-in-Development program.

The cast for "Desert Song" will consist of Summer Housler as The Maid and Darren Taylor, making his Sauk debut, as The Musician. The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Grace Balkan. The design team will consist of Bruce Crews (set), Gianna Green (costumes), Bird (lighting), Joella Hendrickson (sound), Cyndi Baldermann (properties) and MJ Dulmage (makeup/special effects).

Performances are September 8-10 at 8 p.m. with a matinee at 3 p.m. on September 11. All performances are at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville, Mich. All tickets are $10. The September 8 performance is a Pay What You Can preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. Tickets are available at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100.
"Desert Song" is sponsored by Playford Real Estate. The 2022 season is sponsored by Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 99.5 FM.

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Darren Taylor and Summer Housler

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Summer Housler and Darren Taylor

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Darren Taylor

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Summer Housler and Darren Taylor

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Darren Taylor and Summer Housler

Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
Darren Taylor and Summer Housler


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONGPhotos: First Look at The Sauk's World Premiere DESERT SONG
September 6, 2022

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, will present the world premiere production of DESERT SONG by Mark Cornell for four performances this weekend. Check out all new photos here!
Individual Performance Tickets For FIM Shows On Sale NowIndividual Performance Tickets For FIM Shows On Sale Now
September 6, 2022

Individual performance tickets for FIM's upcoming season, All Together Now, are on sale. This includes all performances that are part of FIM Flint Repertory Theatre, FIM Flint Symphony Orchestra, FIM Capitol Theatre and FIM's Whiting Presents series.
Detroit Mercy Theatre Company Announces Season 52: BELIEVEDetroit Mercy Theatre Company Announces Season 52: BELIEVE
September 2, 2022

The Detroit Mercy Theatre Company and University of Detroit Mercy's Department of Performing Arts has announced its 2022-23 season entitled 'BELIEVE,' featuring three mainstage works to be performed at The Marlene Boll Theatre. The season will also feature performances and workshops as part of the University of Detroit Mercy's TheatreLab, a second stage series, performed at University of Detroit Mercy's McNichols Campus.
Farmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDERFarmers Alley Theatre Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER
September 1, 2022

On the heels of Farmers Alley Theatre's sold-out, extended run of Bright Star, the company is presenting A Gentleman's Guide To Love And Murder: a hilarious musical satire of Edwardian and melodramatic proportions! 
World Premiere of PICKLEBALL by Jeff Daniels to Kick Off The Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season in SeptemberWorld Premiere of PICKLEBALL by Jeff Daniels to Kick Off The Purple Rose Theatre Company's 32nd Season in September
August 31, 2022

 The Purple Rose Theatre Company will begin their 32nd season of plays with “Pickleball” a world premiere by Jeff Daniels. Tickets are on sale now. In a wild comedy about America’s fastest growing sport, four below average players must overcome their own limitations in order to achieve greatness in a game that has nothing to do with pickles.