Michigan Premiere of BIRTHDAY CLUB to be Presented at Meadow Brook Theatre

Throughout the year, five women gather to celebrate their birthdays. They celebrate, commiserate and support each other as they negotiate through marriage, work, divorce, birth and kids, sure that with enough work-and another drink-they can solve any problem that comes their way. One by one they talk about personal, work and family issues. Then one shares a surprising secret and the vodka hits the fan. Will Birthday Club-and their friendships-survive?

Birthday Club, by Phil Olson runs at Meadow Brook Theatre on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester from January 11 through February 5, 2023.



"Birthday Club is a comedy, so there are a lot of laughs" says Travis W. Walter, MBT artistic director. "But there are also emotional moments that I know our audience members will identify with."

The cast members include MBT favorites Lynnae Lehfeldt (Cheryl), Debbie Williams (Emily), Tamara PiLar (Abbie), Dani Cochrane (Kathy), and Sara Kmiec (Sarah).

Birthday Club is directed by Travis W. Walter. Scenic design is by Brian Kessler, costume design by Marley Boone, lighting design by Phillip Hall, and sound design by Mike Duncan. Brittanie Nichole Sicker is the stage manager.

Tickets range from $37 to $46 and are available by calling the Meadow Brook Theatre box office at 248-377-3300 or going online at www.ticketmaster.com. Student discounts are available at the box office. Groups of eight or more should call 248-370-3316 for group pricing.

SPECIAL TICKET DISCOUNT:

If your birthday falls between January 11th and February 5th, enjoy 1 free ticket to Birthday Club with valid proof of Birthday. All other members of your party are eligible for 20% off tickets. Call the box office at 248-377-3300 to redeem this special birthday discount. If you are a member of a birthday club, please call groups sales at 248-370-3316 for a special group discount. *Offer Not Valid on Previously Purchased Tickets*

A special note: As Covid-19 is a constantly changing situation, MBT will be monitoring and adhering to the guidance given by the CDC, the State of Michigan, the Actors' Equity Association, and Oakland University. Check the Meadow Brook Theatre website at www.mbtheatre.com for the latest information on efforts to keep everyone safe.

Meadow Brook Theatre is a professional theatre located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. For additional information, please visit www.mbtheatre.com or call 248-377-3300. Meadow Brook Theatre is a nonprofit, cultural institution serving southeast Michigan for 56 years.