MEAN GIRLS Comes to The FIM Whiting Auditorium Stage

Performances run Friday & Saturday, November 10-11, 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

The ferociously funny new musical Mean Girls from Tina Fey takes the stage at FIM Whiting Auditorium Nov. 10 and 11 as part of the FIM Presents Broadway series. Tickets are on sale now for $29 to $84.

 

Mean Girls is one of several Broadway shows in the FIM Presents series. This season, audiences can also look forward to Menopause the Musical, My Fair Lady and On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.

﻿

Mean Girls comes from an award-winning creative team, including director Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon), composer Jeff Richmond (“30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” Bossypants).

 

In Mean Girls, Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

 

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

 

Tickets are available at tickets.thefim.org, 810-237-7333 or at a FIM Ticket Center box office at either FIM Capitol Theatre or FIM Whiting Auditorium. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.




