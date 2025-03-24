Josh Holliday Returns To Midland Center For The Arts As Vice President Of Marketing, Communications & Sales

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Midland Center for the Arts has announced that Josh Holliday will join its executive team on March 24 as Vice President of Marketing, Communications & Sales. His appointment follows the announcement earlier this month of Matt Travis as the organization’s new President and CEO.

Holliday currently serves as the Director of Communications at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tenn., and brings an extensive background in the arts and entertainment industry as he returns to his home state.

“We are so excited to have an engaging and enthusiastic leader like Josh join our team,” said Matt Travis, President and CEO of the Center. “I am eager to see how his innovative ideas help shape the future of our organization.”

Holliday previously served as Director of Communications at Midland Center for the Arts, beginning in 2019. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in guiding the Center’s communications strategy through two of the most challenging events in its history - the COVID-19 pandemic and a 500-year flood. In response to these crises, he helped shape the Center’s connection with the community through virtual programming and amplifying the stories of resilience and creativity that defined Midland’s recovery. From showcasing Center volunteers making masks for first responders to saving the historical society’s archival collections from water damage, Holliday’s storytelling and strategic leadership reinforced the organization’s essential role in the region.

As the Center reopened its doors, he played a key role in driving audience engagement and growth, helping to welcome patrons back to in-person experiences. He spearheaded the messaging and creative behind the Center’s 50th Anniversary and was instrumental in developing The Pendulum Lounge. His return marks a full-circle moment, having played a key role in launching the Center of Possibility Capital Campaign. As the institution prepares for a transformational renovation, his leadership will help reimagine Midland Center for the Arts as a premier destination for art, science and history.

A Michigan native, Holliday holds a Bachelor of Arts in Advertising from Michigan State University. As the Director of Communications at Tennessee Performing Arts Center, he led a team to expand audiences, increase ticket sales, and elevate the organization’s visibility through their nationally recognized education initiatives and the institution's exponential growth in performing arts presentations as a leader in the Broadway industry, and intentional programming which includes dance, theatre, and family offerings. His career also includes leadership roles in sports marketing and economic development, demonstrating his versatility in brand management and audience engagement.

“I am both humbled and excited to return to Midland Center for the Arts at such a pivotal time. Just as we embrace curiosity and innovation in science, I am eager to bring that same spirit to our work as we reimagine the future and explore what’s possible in the years ahead. With my expanded experience, creativity, and strategic vision, I look forward to driving audience growth, deepening community connections and shaping the Center’s future as a hub for inspiration, discovery and innovation.”

Comments