Jimmy Fallon to Bring THE TONIGHT SHOW to Detroit for Special One-Night Episode

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is hitting the road and heading to the Motor City for its first-ever visit to Detroit, for a one-night-only special episode at the historic Detroit Opera House on Sunday, Sept. 14. Tickets are available now here.

Entering its fifth year collaborating with the late-night talk show and longstanding partnership with NBCUniversal, Ford will team up with Fallon in this special episode to spotlight a lineup of star-studded guests with deep Detroit roots. The taping will take place at the Detroit Opera House. For over 20 years, Ford Motor Company and Ford Philanthropy have proudly supported the Detroit Opera House and its mission to expand the arts to new audiences and communities.

This special Detroit episode will air ahead of the previously announced post- “Sunday Night Football” editions of “The Tonight Show,” kicking off on Sept. 21.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” was recently nominated for a 2025 Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category for its digital exclusive series “The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break.”

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller and Gerard Bradford. Miller is the showrunner. “The Tonight Show” tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC