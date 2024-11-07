HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT Comes to the Wharton Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Harry Potter Film Concert Series will return to the Wharton Center with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert, the second film in the Harry Potter series. On Saturday, November 16, at 2PM and 7:30PM, Ron Spigelman will conduct the Lansing Symphony Orchestra in performing John Williams’ unforgettable score live from HarryPotter and the Chamber of Secrets while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts created the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the only official global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films.

Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, cars fly, trees fight back, and a mysterious house-elf comes to warn Harry Potter at the start of his second year at Hogwarts. Adventure and danger await when bloody writing on a wall announces: The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. To save Hogwarts will require all of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s magical abilities and courage.

Earning a Grammy nomination for the score, the incredible music composed by John Williams became an instant classic, conjuring beautiful and soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter on his magical journey.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry PotterFilm Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world, and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

