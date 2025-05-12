HAMILTON Begins Performances At Wharton Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Tony Award winning musical HAMILTON will return to East Lansing. A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won a Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.

Individual tickets for HAMILTON are available at Wharton Center's Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. To gain first access to up-to-date information from Wharton Center, join our eClub at whartoncenter.com/events-tickets/join-the-eclub. Tickets are available for performances Wednesday, May 21 through Sunday, June

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. To purchase 10 or more tickets, call 517.884.3130 for group orders. Premium seating is available for select performances. A digital lottery will take place for each performance. Details will be announced closer to performance dates.

Jeffrey Seller notes, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the East Lansing engagement should be made through Wharton Center Ticket Office.”

For information on HAMILTON, visit: HamiltonMusical.com.

