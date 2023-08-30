GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW to Return to FIM Whiting Auditorium with Free Family Activities

Enjoy free family activities and indulge in the world of bubbles, making it a perfect outing for all ages.

Aug. 30, 2023

Become a kid again amidst colorful bubbles galore at the Gazillion Bubble Show on Sept. 9 at FIM Whiting Auditorium. The exciting, family friendly program is returning for a second year to Flint after touring the globe with performances at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the Gazillion Bubble Show will amaze the whole family with mind-blowing bubble magic! It invites the audience to step into an interactive bubble world and be dazzled by spellbinding lasers, spectacular lighting effects and jaw-dropping masterpieces of bubble artistry. The production is the creation of international artist Fan Yang.

"There's no script to it. You can't guess what [the artists] are going to do. Kids love to touch and feel, and we make sure every child won't miss the chance to touch and explore the phenomenon. It's like 4D," said Deni Yang, Gazillion Bubble Show performer. "It is an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages."

Following the 2 p.m. matinee, activities will be held in Durant Plaza in front of Whiting Auditorium. This event will run from 3:15-4 p.m. Families can enjoy bubbles and free ice cream from the Huntington Bank ice cream truck. Durant Plaza activities will not take place if it rains.

The Gazillion Bubble Show is sponsored by the Philip W. and T. Ardele Shaltz Family Fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at FIM Ticket Center box offices at the Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.




