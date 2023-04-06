Farmers Alley Theatre's Michigan Premiere Production Of CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
America's dishiest family is coming together for Grandpa's funeral – hopefully without killing each other!

Continuing a streak of critically acclaimed performances (Bright Star, A Gentleman's Guide To Love and Murder, A Swinging Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett, The Great Leap, Becoming Dr. Ruth), Farmers Alley Theatre will bring the very first production of Chicken & Biscuits to Michigan audiences.

America's dishiest family is coming together for Grandpa's funeral - hopefully without killing each other!

Here's the tea: Rivaling sisters, Baneatta and Beverly, are burying their father-but it's the non-stop family drama that might be the death of them. Beverly just wants to show the congregation what she's been "blessed with." Baneatta's husband tries to keep the family peace while preparing the eulogy.

Then (get ready...) Baneatta's youngest son brings his very white, very Jewish boyfriend who is maybe, sort of, okay, definitely afraid of Baneatta. Meanwhile, Beverly's daughter couldn't mind her own business if it was on a leash.

But wait! When a family secret is revealed (at the church altar!!), things really go crazy...and even Baneatta can't deny the truth.

Our production stars Equity professional actors Demetria Thomas and Darlene Dues as rivaling sisters Baneatta and Beverly, and also features Farmers Alley favorites including Von Washington Jr. (Clybourne Park) Marissa Harringtion (director of Three Little Birds, She Persisted), Julianne Howe-Bouwens (Doubt). Rounding out the cast are WMU graduate Avery Kenyatta as Kenny, Sam Hoffman as Logan, and Kalamazoo Central High School senior Aija Hodges as La'Trice.

This Michigan premiere production is directed by Dr. Quincy Thomas. A professor in the Theatre Arts Department at Kalamazoo College, Dr. Thomas is an accomplished actor, director, and playwright, having most recently directed K College's acclaimed production of The Mountaintop by Katori Hall.

Quincy says, "One of the reasons I find this show so impactful is the way that it depicts Black joy, especially at a time when such narratives remain scarce in the theatre. It's themes are relatable and universal - it's a play about family, love, loss, and community."

Farmers Alley Theatre's Executive Director Robert Weiner adds, "When I first read Douglas Lyons' hilarious script for Chicken & Biscuits, it shot to the top of my list for works we wanted to produce. He writes the characters of this family with such authenticity, humor and pathos, that anyone can relate to its universal message of familial love and acceptance. We've always considered everyone who passes through our door at Farmers Alley Theatre to be family, and this delicious new play just expands that family deeper. To be surrounded by such an enthusiastic cast, an extremely talented Director, Dr. Quincy Thomas, and a dedicated team of production designers really is a dream come true. Come celebrate with us!"

The Play's author Douglas Lyons is a dynamic and gifted writer, director, actor, composer-lyricist, and playwright. Other theater writing credits include: Polkadots and Beau. As an actor he's appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, Beautiful, and Parade.

Farmers Alley Theatre is proud to partner with two local organizations to provide talkbacks with members of the cast and the director following select performances of Chicken & Biscuits. Talkbacks will be hosted by Queer Theatre Kalamazoo on Saturday, April 22, and by the Black Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday, April 29.

Chicken & Biscuits runs for three weekends from April 20 through May 7. Tickets are $35/$39 on Fri/Sat/Sun and $30/$35 on Thursdays. $10 rush tickets are offered for all performances starting 1 hour prior to curtain (subject to availability, must be present at the box office). Student ticket pricing is $15 for all shows. Preview performance tickets on 3/9 are $25. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (269) 343-2727. Chicken & Biscuits contains adult themes.




