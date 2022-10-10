FIM Whiting Auditorium is Getting A Little R.E.S.P.E.C.T This Month

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is coming to the FIM Whiting Auditorium on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. The performance is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Honoring the impassioned music of one of America's most beloved singer-songwriters, the production journeys through her courageous life of love, tragedy and triumph. The evening features a live band, supreme vocalists and hits including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools" and "Respect."

New York's Trejah Bostic is leading the band, supported by vocalists Meghan Dawson, Nattalyee Randall and Ashton Weeks, who will also host. The performance is directed by Broadway's Christina Sajous.

This new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring show of the same name, which continues to play to sold-out audiences across Australia.

Tickets are available online at tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at the Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents enjoy a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. Your tax dollars are at work.