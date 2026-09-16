FIM October Events: Tributes, Symphony Return, Halloween Fun

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The Flint Institute of Music has announced its October lineup, featuring tribute performances, the return of the Flint Symphony Orchestra, and a slate of Halloween-themed events across its venues.

During the month of October, FIM is partnering with the Security Credit Union Foundation's Pink Party to support Breast Cancer Awareness. One hundred percent of proceeds from add-on donations to tickets purchased throughout the month will support patients and families affected by breast cancer. More information is available at thefim.org/home/pinkparty.

The Rocket Man Show

October 1, FIM Whiting Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Chosen by Sir Elton John himself, Ras Anderson's performance pilots a night of greatest hits, gorgeous costumes and fierce piano playing. Currently featured on E!'s 'Clash of the Cover Bands,' Anderson's portrayal of Elton has been described as 'Amazing' by Jimmy Fallon and 'Phenomenal' by Queen's Adam Lambert. The Rocket Man Show has quickly joined the list of must-see tickets in town.

Jesse McCartney

October 3, FIM Capitol Theatre, 8 p.m.

FIM and title sponsor WWCK 105.5 present the pop phenomenon, independent artist and seasoned storyteller, Jesse McCartney. Building on the success of his critically acclaimed independent EP All's Well and its sold-out national tour, McCartney has re-emerged as a powerful live force. His fall run, The Weightless Tour, launched September 30 in Washington, D.C. and runs through mid-November, bridging fan-favorite classics with dreamier recent material and introducing a deeper emotional lens to his performances. VIP package available.

Ghost Light Cabaret Series – Saturday Night's Alright: An evening of Elton John

October 5 and 7 at FIM Elgood Theatre Lobby, 7 p.m.

These intimate, entertaining performances return for their second season in the FIM Elgood Theatre Lobby. October's show features the music of the iconic Sir Elton John. This season, each Ghost Light Cabaret show will have two performances — Mondays and Wednesdays — due to the popular demand from last year.

Little River Band

October 9, FIM Capitol Theatre, 8 p.m.

Melbourne Australia's Little River Band, one of the great vocal bands of the 70s and 80s, brings their 51st year of touring to FIM Capitol Theatre. Hits like 'Lady,' 'Reminiscing,' 'Lonesome Loser' and 'The Other Guy' are still garnering airplay today after setting Billboard Chart records. Current band membership is anchored by bassist and lead singer Wayne Nelson, a 45-year LRB veteran. He is joined on stage by keyboardist and Dove Award-winning producer Chris Marion, drummer Ryan Ricks and guitarists Colin Whinnery and Bruce Wallace.

Flint Symphony Orchestra – American Love Story

October 10, FIM Whiting Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

Journey through an evening of sweeping American soundscapes with Leonard Bernstein's vibrant 'Symphonic Dances' from West Side Story, followed by George Gershwin's dazzling Concerto in F, performed by acclaimed pianist Haochen Zhang. The program concludes with the soaring beauty of Howard Hanson's Romantic Symphony No. 2. Inside the Music talk with Enrique Diemecke, music director and conductor, and Haochen Zhang, pianist, at 6:30 p.m. Performance at 7 p.m. Backstage Pass during intermission includes free pizza for students 13+.

Cars and Bars Fundraiser

October 14, Dr. Bobby Mukkamala's Car Warehouse, 5-8 p.m.

Guests of this favorite annual event will share an evening in Dr. Bobby Mukkamala's private warehouse, home to nearly 100 legendary vehicles. Guests can enjoy food from local food trucks, drinks, a raffle for a Capitol Club Box for 'That Arena Rock Show,' and more. Attendance benefits FIM and the Sloan Museum of Discovery as they create worlds of wonder for generations of curious learners through STEM programming, performing arts experiences and history.

FSPA Faculty Concert – Alexander Lee, Saxophone, presents 'Time'

October 16, MacArthur Recital Hall, 7 p.m.

There is nothing as universal as the passage of time. It marches forever forward. Formative moments and greatest joys are all made possible by the gift of time. This recital is a sonic tribute to time; a depiction of the memories of a time past, of the grooves of time passing by, of the dreams of a time to come. Free to attend. Registration is required.

Who's Bad – The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

October 16, FIM Capitol Theatre, 8 p.m.

FIM and title sponsor WDZZ 92.7 present this authentically Michael experience. Since 2003, 'Who's Bad' has been honoring the music, movement and spirit of Michael Jackson — not by imitation, but by recreating the feeling of his legendary live performances. The show's power lies in its details. Every groove, vocal inflection and gravity-defying dance move is respectfully performed by world-class musicians and dancers with backgrounds ranging from Broadway to Super Bowl halftime shows. Fronted by the velvety vocals and pinpoint choreography of Taalib York, the band delivers a performance with soul, precision and an undeniable emotional charge.

U/M Homecoming Game Day at the Capitol Theatre

October 17, FIM Capitol Theatre, kickoff time TBA

University of Michigan – Flint students, alumni, families, friends and fans are invited for a homecoming celebration in the heart of downtown Flint. The party kicks off on Second Street in front of the historic FIM Capitol Theatre, where the community can enjoy inflatables, games, food, activities, giveaways, and music and dancing with DJ SicMusiq. UM – Flint students and alumni can register at the event to receive a free t-shirt and food vouchers. The University of Michigan Homecoming game will be shown inside the Capitol Theatre on the big screen, with interactive activities, prizes and raffles hosted by CJ the DJ throughout the game. Donations to the FIM KidsTix program are encouraged.

Flint Under the Stars: Drag Show – The Glam Reaper's Ball

October 21, FIM Capitol Theatre, 7 p.m.

This month, Flint Under the Stars presents The Glam Reaper's Ball. This Halloween-themed drag show showcases some of the region's performers and will feature ghoulishly glamorous style, wicked comedy, killer lip-syncs and glitter and sparkle. Registration required. Donations benefit the KidsTix program to expand access to the arts for children and their families.

The Price is Right – Live!

October 21, FIM Whiting Auditorium, 7:30 p.m.

'The Price Is Right Live!' allows the audience to experience the thrill of the classic games they know from television, like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase Showdown. This is a non-televised, interactive, live version of the iconic game show. A lucky participant could even win a new car. VIP packages available.

Bram Stoker's Dracula and Vampire Masquerade Ball

October 24, FIM Capitol Theatre, 6 p.m.

Beginning at 6 p.m., VIP guests are welcomed into the theatre as it transforms into a candlelit gathering of the undead. Attendees are encouraged to arrive in their most extravagant vampire attire. Between the music, dancing and specialty cocktails, patrons will encounter roaming performers and familiar shadowed figures from the film itself. Immersive photo opportunities will be available throughout the venue.

At 8 p.m., following the ball, VIP guests will join the rest of the audience to watch 'Bram Stoker's Dracula' on the big screen. The public may also choose to purchase tickets for the film only and enjoy the classic cinema experience without attending the Vampire Ball.

Flint Symphony Orchestra – Frightfully Fun Pops

October 25, FIM Whiting Auditorium, 3 p.m.

A newer Halloween tradition returns for the third year with the Flint Symphony Orchestra. Audiences of all ages are invited to arrive in costume and enjoy a festive evening filled with playful favorites, spooky classics and delightfully eerie musical surprises, with Abdiel Vázquez as guest music director and conductor. After the concert, the fun continues with treats and family friendly activities. Kids 12 and under receive free entry with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Times and ticket information for FIM events are available at www.thefim.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 04 Hrs 26 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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