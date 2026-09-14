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Exclusive: Watch the MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tour's Steven Huynh & James Seol Perform 'Where You Belong'

The Maybe Happy Ending national tour will soon make stops in Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and more.

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Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center is the first stop for the North American tour of Maybe Happy Ending, by Tony Award-winners Will Aronson and Hue Park directed by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden. The tour will make stops in 30+ cities this season including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many more. As previously announced, the tour will be led by original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh as Oliver and Claire Kwon as Claire, with Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley, James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, and standbys Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa, and Mia Nicole Nelson.

Currently running on Broaday at the Belasco Theatre, Maybe Happy Ending received 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Musical, 2 Drama League Awards including Outstanding Musical, 4 Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical and 6 Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive performance of "Where You Belong", featuring Huynh and Seol, performed at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out the full performance here!

Bios:

Steven Huynh (Oliver). National Tour debut! Broadway (OBC): Maybe Happy Ending. Off-Broadway: Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas. Regional: Emmet Otter…, Little Shop of Horrors, A Funny Thing…Forum. Readings/Workshops: Crazy Rich Asians, The Lost Boys, The Hello Girls, The Turning. TV: “The Good Fight”, “Blue Bloods”. Endless gratitude to Michael Arden, Will Aronson and Hue Park, Deborah Abramson, Hunter Arnold, Jeffrey Richards, and the Telsey Office for the opportunity to share his little light across America. 

James Seol (James, Junseo & Others). Broadway: Come from Away (Schoenfeld Theater); A Naked Girl on the Appian Way (Todd Haimes Theater). TV/Film: “The Hunting Party” (NBC), Problemista (A24), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max); “Living with Yourself” (Netflix). Off-Broadway & Regional: A Lot. Education: Juilliard, University of Virginia. 

Get Maybe Happy Ending Tickets From $65

More on this show: Photos: Zachary Noah Piser & Hannah Kevitt in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING · 6/2/2026


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