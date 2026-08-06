FIM Flint School of Performing Arts to Expand Music Therapy Via $189K Grant
The program has served more than 1,400 students through partnerships with area elementary schools.
Students throughout Genesee County and the surrounding region will now have access to music therapy services thanks to a $189,000 grant awarded to FIM from the City of Flint as part of the city's federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Between September 2025 and April 2026, the music therapy program served 1,401 K-12 students, helping them improve communication, emotional regulation and social skills through music-based therapy interventions. The expansion will allow FSPA to strengthen partnerships with area schools, including Dowdall Elementary, Hamady Elementary and McMonagle Elementary.
Janelle Ballard, chair of the music therapy department at the Flint School of Performing Arts, said the grant represents an important step toward making music therapy a lasting part of student support services.
“Our goal is for music therapy to become a consistent and integrated part of how schools support student growth. We want students to not only make measurable progress toward their goals, but also to experience a sense of connection, confidence and success.”
Music therapy is the clinical use of music to address non-musical goals. That can include communication, language development, emotional regulation, memory, attention and social skills. Unlike traditional music education, this form of therapy uses music as a tool to help individuals achieve developmental, emotional and behavioral goals. Music therapy can be especially beneficial for students who experience communication, attention or behavioral challenges, or who are nonverbal. It creates an environment where therapeutic goals are woven into music-making.
“Through this partnership, our students have been provided a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment to experience music therapy,” said Holli Taylor, school counselor at Dowdall Elementary School. “We've seen improvements in emotional regulation, focus and students' overall enthusiasm for coming to school. Programs like this provide consistent mental health support and make services more accessible for families who might otherwise face financial or time barriers.”
For more information about the Flint School of Performing Arts and its music therapy programs, or to inquire about adding music therapy to your school's curriculum, visit thefim.org/fspa/programs-classes/music-therapy.
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