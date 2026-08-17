FIM to Present COLLECTIVE SOUL, Rodney Atkins and MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

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FIM has announced its late-August and September programming, featuring performances and events across the FIM Capitol Theatre, FIM Elgood Theatre and FIM Dort Music Center in Flint.

The Ghost Light Cabaret Series returns for its second season with One Hit Wonders on August 31 and September 2 at 7 p.m. in the FIM Elgood Theatre Lobby. The cabaret will feature songs including "Play That Funky Music" and "My Sharona." Following demand during the series' first season, each Ghost Light Cabaret program will now receive two performances.

Collective Soul will take the stage at the FIM Capitol Theatre on September 2 at 8 p.m. The alternative rock band will perform selections spanning its catalog, including "Shine," "The World I Know" and "Gel," alongside music from its 2024 release From Here to Eternity.

Country artist Rodney Atkins follows at the Capitol Theatre on September 11 at 8 p.m. The ACM Award winner will perform music from three decades of his career during a concert that will also reflect on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

FIM's Piano and Chamber Music Festival will offer free workshops and concerts at the FIM Dort Music Center on September 14 and 28. The September 14 program will feature a piano workshop with Dr. Chia-Ying Chan and a clarinet workshop with Dr. Gary June, followed by a 7 p.m. concert. Dr. Iskander Zakirov will lead a piano workshop on September 28, also followed by a 7 p.m. concert.

The Flint Under the Stars series continues September 16 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre with Flint's Got Talent. Presented in partnership with WOW Outreach and iMichigan Productions, the showcase will feature singers, musicians, dancers, poets and other performers from the Flint community.

Participants will receive professional coaching and a full rehearsal day and will compete for cash prizes. The event is supported by the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and will benefit the FIM KidsTix program, which works to expand access to live performing arts for children and families in Genesee County. Registration is required, with a $10 donation recommended.

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre will then open its 2026–27 season with August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, running September 18 through October 4 at the FIM Elgood Theatre.

Set during a 1927 recording session in Chicago, Wilson's 1982 play centers on blues singer Ma Rainey and the tensions that erupt among the musicians gathered to record with her. The drama explores race, artistic ownership and the struggle to maintain one's voice in the face of exploitation. The production marks Flint Repertory Theatre's return to the Elgood Theatre following last year's residency at UM-Flint.

Comedian, actor and impressionist Aries Spears will close out the month's announced programming at the Capitol Theatre on September 25 at 8 p.m. Best known for his eight seasons on Fox's MADtv, Spears has become known for his celebrity impressions and uncensored observational stand-up. The performance is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older.

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