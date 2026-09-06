Wharton Center Announces Single Ticket On Sale Date For Upcoming Season
Single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 8th.
Wharton Center’s 2026–2027 has announced thier Broadway and Performing Arts Season. Tickets can be purchased without a subscription starting Tuesday, September 8, at 10AM.
Wharton Center will host another season of highly-anticipated Broadway touring productions: SIX, the pop-concert musical phenomenon; Alicia Keys’ Hell's Kitchen, the semi-autobiographical musical featuring a mix of Keys’ beloved songs and new music; BOOP! The Musical, a new adventure starring the beloved cartoon character; and The Outsiders, the Tony Award® winning musical based on the heart-pounding classic novel. Tickets to these four Broadway touring productions will go on sale on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. This announcement follows the recent on sale of individual tickets for Beetlejuice and The Notebook, both of which are already available for purchase. Tickets to fan-favorite shows, Disney’s The Lion King and The Phantom of the Opera will be available at a later date.
In addition to this exceptional Broadway lineup, tickets are also available for a season of extraordinary performing arts events, including a collaboration between renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax, comedic favorite Ana Gasteyer, and the beloved one-man show Mark Twain Tonight! starring Richard Thomas.
Subscriptions will still be available for a Broadway or Performing Arts package by phone at 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.
WHARTON CENTER’S 2026–2027 BROADWAY SERIES
Beetlejuice** Sept 18–20, 2026
The Notebook** Oct 27 – Nov 1, 2026
SIX Dec 1–6, 2026
Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen Jan 19–24, 2027
Boop!® The Musical Feb 23–28, 2027
Disney’s The Lion King* Apr 8–25, 2027
The Outsiders June 22–27, 2027
The Phantom of the Opera* Aug 25 – Sept 5, 2027
*These performances are not included in the single ticket onsale. Single tickets to these performances will become available at a later date.
**Tickets to these performances are already available.
2026–2027 VARIETY
Paula Poundstone Oct 2, 2026
An Evening with Sutton Foster Oct 3, 2026
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour Oct 25, 2026
Manual Cinema’s The Fourth Witch Nov 10, 2026
The Moth Mainstage: Tightrope Nov 13, 2026
Ana Gasteyer: Sugar & Booze Holiday Spectacular Nov 19, 2026
The Acting Company: A Midsummer Night’s Dream Feb 9, 2027
Yamato–The Drummers of Japan Mar 16, 2027
Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight! May 6, 2027
2026–2027 CLASSICAL
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax Dec 8, 2026
Berlin Philharmonic Brass Feb 2, 2027
Midori & Festival Strings Lucerne Feb 21, 2027
Avi Avital & Ksenija Sidorova Mar 18, 2027
2026–2027 DANCE
Ballets Jazz Montréal: Dance Me (Music by Leonard Cohen) – Nov 5, 2026
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Dec 19, 2026
Dance Theatre of Harlem Feb 17, 2027
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández Mar 2, 2027
2026–2027 JAZZ
Endea Owens & The Cookout Oct 9, 2026
Count Basie Orchestra with Carmen Bradford Jan 12, 2027
Emmet Cohen Trio Mar 3, 2027
2026–2027 CLUB 750
Club 750 Music: Brittany Davis Jan 6, 2027
Club 750 Broadway Cabaret: Nicholas Rodriguez: Sincerely, Sondheim – Jan 7, 2027
Club 750 Comedy: John Heffron Jan 8, 2027
Club 750 Music: Layale Chaker & Maeve Gilchrist Mar 23, 2027
Club 750 Broadway Cabaret: Caroline Bowman Mar 24, 2027
Club 750 Comedy: Leah Rudick Mar 25, 2027
2026–2027 ACT ONE FAMILY SERIES
What Do You Do With A Problem? Nov 15, 2026
Three Little Pigs and Other Tales* Feb 13, 2027
The Boy Who Cried Wolf* May 1, 2027
*Sensory-Friendly Performances Available
|
August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
FIM Flint Repertory Theatre (9/18-10/04)
|
Les Miserables
Grosse Pointe Theatre (9/18-10/11)
|
Much Ado About Nothing
Arthur Miller Theatre (2/25-2/28)
|
Alicia Keys' Hell's Kitchen
DeVos Performance Hall (9/15-9/20)
|
98th Annual Spring Dance Concert
The Hilberry Gateway (4/23-4/25)
|
Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein
Parish Theatre (10/02-10/11)
|
August Wilson's Fences
The Civic Auditorium (3/05-3/14)
|
The Lion King
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (4/08-4/25)
|
Hallelujah Disco
The PLAT (11/06-11/07)
|
SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Wharton Center [Cobb Great Hall] (12/01-12/06)