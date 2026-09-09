JEKYLL & HYDE: THE MUSICAL to Open at Ann Arbor Civic Theatre

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Ann Arbor Civic Theatre will present the classic musical Jekyll and Hyde, with Book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn. Jekyll and Hyde is directed by Ella Soto, with music direction by Emily Slomovitz. Performances are October 22 through 24 at 7:30pm and October 25 at 2pm. Performances are at the Arthur Miller Theatre in the Walgreen Drama Center, 1226 Murfin Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Tickets are $29 for general admission, $26 for seniors, and $20 for students.

Jekyll and Hyde: the Musical is based on the novella The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, by Robert Louis Stevenson. This dark, pop-rock thriller follows Dr. Henry Jekyll's attempt to separate the good and evil within human nature, which results in the creation of his alter ego, Edward Hyde. What starts as a scientific breakthrough quickly descends into violence, obsession, and total loss of control.

“For me, this show only works if the duality feels psychological, not just theatrical,” says director Ella Soto. “I don't want Hyde to feel like a costume change; I want him to feel like something that's always been inside Jekyll, just finally unleashed.”

A2CT's Jekyll and Hyde breaks with traditional casting and includes actors of all genders playing male and female roles. The talented cast features Kayla Younkin as Dr. Henry Jekyll / Edward Hyde, Callum Mein as Lucy Harris, and Abbey Byrne as Emma Carew. The cast also includes Ramone Gilbert Williams, Richard Harper, Grayson Pavicich, Rachel Francisco, Kate Topham, Nikki Alexandra, Beth Ballbach, Jason Matley, John Stockwell, Bobby Vlasic, John Baty, Chris Woodling, Maia Kucera, Momo Kajiwara, Caylee Parson, Halshka Shkrabiuk, Katie Talberg, Ryan Klooster, Grace Lafferty, Jennifer Bork, Erin Burns, Bethany Platter, Joella Edwards, and Zack Jacob.



Photo Credit: Tom Steppe

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