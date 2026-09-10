MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Tickets to Go on Sale for Broadway Grand Rapids Run
Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon will lead the Tony Award-winning Best Musical at DeVos Performance Hall in November.
The national tour of Maybe Happy Ending will play DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 10-15, 2026. Tickets are now on sale for the engagement.
Original Broadway cast members Steven Huynh and Claire Kwon will star as Oliver and Claire, respectively. The company will also feature Francisco Javier González as Gil Brentley and James Seol as James, Juneseo & Others, with Bryan Chan, Erica Durham, Kennedy Kanagawa and Mia Nicole Nelson serving as standbys.
Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe Happy Ending is directed by Michael Arden. The musical won six Tony Awards in 2025, including Best Musical, Best Direction of a Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score.
About Maybe Happy Ending
Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre on November 12, 2024. The musical was originally written in both Korean and English-language versions. The Korean production opened at DaeMyung Culture Factory in Seoul in December 2016 and went on to win six Korean Musical Awards, including Best Musical.
The English-language version received the 2017 Richard Rodgers Production Award and made its U.S. premiere at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre during the 2019-20 season, also directed by Arden.
The Broadway production additionally received six Drama Desk Awards, four Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Drama League Awards and the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Outstanding Musical.
Creative Team
The production features set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Peter Hylenski and video design by George Reeve.
Deborah Abramson serves as music supervisor, with John Yun as music director. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Craig Burns, CSA. Eric Sprosty is production stage manager and Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.
The Grammy Award-nominated original Broadway cast recording is available through Ghostlight Records. The album is produced by Abramson, Ian Kagey, Aronson and Park.
Ticket Information
Maybe Happy Ending will play DeVos Performance Hall November 10-15. Tickets can be purchased through Broadway Grand Rapids, in person at its office at 122 Lyon St NW, or by calling 616-235-6285. A maximum of nine tickets may be purchased per account for the engagement.
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