Experience THE THREE MUSKETEERS With The Whole Family At Circle Theatre In 2023

The Three Musketeers, directed by Josie Gonzlez, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College.

Jun. 06, 2023

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, presents The Three Musketeers as the Magic Circle production for 2023.

The Three Musketeers, directed by Josie Gonzlez, will be performed at the Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of Aquinas College. The show runs June 27, 28, and 29, with June 28 and 29 having morning and matinee showings. Tickets are available for $15 at Click Here!

This season, Circle Theatre will present The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Blithe Spirit, Pippin, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. For more information on Circle Theatre's 2023 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit Click Here

For 70 years and counting, Circle Theatre has enriched, entertained and educated the community through exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting. Located in the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Aquinas College, Circle Theatre presents innovative and entertaining theatre while fostering an enthusiastic and hard-working corps of individuals who serve as staff, volunteers, and board members. Through the Main Stage season, unique Summer Concert Series, and Magic Circle family productions, Circle Theatre engages close to 

30,000 people each season. Circle Theatre also values and creates effective collaborations with various community organizations in and around Grand Rapids.




