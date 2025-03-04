Electric Forest Reveals Over 40 Additional Artists For 2025 Edition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Electric Forest has announced over 40 artist additions to its 2025 lineup, ahead of its return to Rothbury, Michigan on June 19-22. The festival has also announced its curated events, including BASSRUSH, a Deadbeats Stage Takeover, Disclosure Friends & Family, and Sunday Pride presented by Dreamland, as well as its full slate of celebrated Plug-In Programs. One of the world's most celebrated festivals, Electric Forest is an all-encompassing experience defined by total immersion through its pillars of music, art, community, and exploration.

New additions to the Electric Forest lineup include Deadbeats Records label heads Zeds Dead presenting their forthcoming album Return to the Spectrum of Intergalactic Happiness, dubstep icon Tape B, the future disco alias of Dombresky aka Disco Dom, Detroit-born multi-platinum recording artist Mike Posner, Brazilian superstar Vintage Culture, Caribou's experimental underground alias DAPHNI, a dreamy synth-pop disco pairing of The Knocks & Dragonette, and solo sets from drum & bass behemoth WORSHIP's Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991.

Other added highlights include bass and dubstep favorites Ray Volpe and INFEKT, high-bpm DJ duo Jersey, UK drum & bass risers Kanine and Sota, viral house newcomer NOTION, the melodic stylings of nimino and Jerro, and underground champion Avalon Emerson. Several live acts also join the billing including a rare Tractorbeam set, the live electronic project of The Disco Biscuits, plus British singer-songwriter HAYLA, captivating alt pop duo Haute & Freddy, indie alternative band The Strike, emerging Japanese singer and producer SHIMA, and the 7-foot-tall saxophone-playing internet sensation Saxsquatch.

These additions join an already incredibly stacked list of headliners including Justice, FISHER, Disclosure (DJ Set), Khruangbin, and Louis The Child. Further lineup highlights include Liquid Stranger and Of The Trees, Sara Landry, Barry Can't Swim, Tiësto, The String Cheese Incident, Mochakk, CLOONEE, and WORSHIP.

Electric Forest has also announced its initial slate of curated events, including collaborations with Insomniac's all encompassing bass brand BASSRUSH, Disclosure Friends & Family, a Deadbeats Stage Takeover (lineup to be revealed soon), and Sunday Pride presented by LGBTQ+ experience curators Dreamland.

Bass fans can revel in a diverse range of subgenre performances at BASSRUSH featuring Tape B, Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, and 1991's drum & bass behemoth WORSHIP, bass and dubstep favorites Ray Volpe and INFEKT, LGBTQ icon Wreckno, fast rising producer Taiki Nulight, and prolific producer Crankdat. Additional BASSRUSH highlights include GorillaT, YDG, AHEE, Jon Casey, and EATER.

Disclosure will present an electric Friends & Family takeover showcasing their closest kin and inspirations. Fans can look forward to a series of very special B2B performances including Disclosure (DJ Set) B2B Daphni, Interplanetary Criminal B2B Main Phase, Avalon Emerson B2B FCUKERS, MAZ B2B Ahmed Spins, Villager B2B Pocket, and DJ Heartstring.

For the first time ever, Dreamland will bring its iconic vibes to Electric Forest's Sunday Pride Takeover, embracing the festival's inclusive community with a vibrant celebration where everyone belongs and individuality shines. The Sunday Pride Takeover includes The Knocks x Dragonette, Toronto clubland innovator BAMBII, high energy live duo Confidence Man, and TAAHLIAH. The force behind events like WorldPride DC, Pride in Central Park, and the Miami New Year's Festival, Dreamland is a celebrated movement known for its high-energy production, world-class DJs, and immersive performances.

Stay tuned for the Deadbeats Stage Takeover with more information to be announced soon.

Electric Forest will also continue to provide a sanctuary for creative expression and limitless connection through its celebrated fan-participation Plug In Programs, where Forest Family has the unique opportunity to shape the festival experience alongside Forest HQ including The Wish Machine, the Art Installation Sponsorship, Art Spark! Programs, Brainery Workshops, and the newly launched Digital Brainery. All Plug In Programs are now live, including Chapel Parties for the People, EF Radio On Air Extraordinaire, Luminaria, Official Sticker Design Contest, Prize Cart Remix Contest, the empowering Her Forest programming for all femme-identifying members of the Forest Family, and more.

Tickets for Electric Forest 2025 are on sale now at the festival's official website. Details on specific Pass Types, Vehicle Passes, Group Camping, Early Arrival, Shuttles, Add-Ons, Lockers, and more can be found here.

Electric Forest 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

1991

1tbsp

33 Below

AHEE

Ahmed Spins

Alex Wann

Arushi Jain

Arc De Soleil

Avalon Emerson

Basstripper

BALTHVS

BAMBII

Barry Can't Swim

bbno$

Beltran

BIIANCO

Blond:ish

BUNT.

Caribou

CLOONEE

Culture Shock

Cydnee With a C

DAPHNI

Dimension

DJ Heartstring

Dombresky Presents Disco Dom

Disclosure (DJ Set)

Dixon's Violin

EATER

Evening Elephants

Fcukers

FISHER

GorillaT

GASHI

Gordo

H&RRY

Hamdi

Haute & Freddy

HAYLA

Interplanetary Criminal

INFEKT

Jade Cicada

Jersey

Jerro

Joey Valence & Brae

Jon Casey

Justice

Kanine

Khruangbin

Lilly Palmer

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Loods

Loofy

Louis the Child

LowDown Brass Band

Love,Shaun

Main Phase

Maz

Mersiv

Midnight Generation

Mindchatter

Mochakk

Mike Posner

Moody Good

NASAYA

Nia Archives

nimino

NOTION

Of The Trees

ØTTA

Pocket

Pretty Pink

Ray Volpe

Riordan

Roi Turbo

Saxsquatch

Sara Landry

Say She She

SHIMA

SOTA

Spoone

Sub Focus

TAAHLIAH

Taiki Nulight

Tape B

The Free Label

The Knocks x Dragonette

The Philharmonik

The Strike

The String Cheese Incident

Tiësto

Tractorbeam

Vintage Culture

Villager

WAKYIN

Will Clarke

WonkyWilla

WORSHIP (Sub Focus, Dimension, Culture Shock, 1991)

Wreckno

Zeds Dead Presents: Return To The Spectrum Of Intergalactic Happiness

YDG

Zingara

Comments