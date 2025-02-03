EXIT LAUGHING Comes to Farmington Players This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to exit the theater laughing at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Exit Laughing, a delightful comedy about lasting friendships, opens Friday February 7 and runs through February 22. The show is rated “mature” for content that includes profanity and sexual innuendo.

Exit Laughing focuses on Connie, Leona and Millie, three members of a “fabulous foursome” who spent the past 30 years sharing wisecracks and learning lessons, while enjoying their weekly game of bridge. When the fourth member Mary passes away, the ladies honor her with one final card game – but to make that happen, Millie steals her friend’s ashes from the funeral home. Exit Laughing is sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home.

Director Kristi Schwartz of Canton says she chose to direct the show because she’s “fascinated” with the characters, their rich development, and the personal growth they encounter. Schwartz raves about the comic timing of her cast and admires their ability to balance heartbreak and humor. “The show will have you laughing at points, crying at points and laughing until you cry,” says Schwartz.

Schwartz likes how that wild card game turns into one thrilling night, complete with a police raid, a stripper and a new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living. “I have seen the show so many times and I still laugh out loud,” says Schwartz. “I would love for the audience to take home the message: Carpe Diem! Don’t wait to wear that red dress in your closet. Don’t wait for a special occasion to use your good China. Live life to the fullest.”

