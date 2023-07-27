Disney's FROZEN Comes To The Detroit Opera House, November 29 - December 17

Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, and Broadway In Detroit announced today that tickets for the long-awaited production of Disney’s Frozen will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m.

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, will play a 3-week premiere engagement at The Detroit Opera House beginning Wednesday, November 29 with performances playing through Sunday, December 17. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDetroit.com or in person at the Detroit Opera House box office and the Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 1.7 million guests.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as Production Supervisor and Randy Meyer is the General Manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

Performance times for Disney’s Frozen appearing November 29 – December 17 at the Detroit Opera House located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit MI are:

Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Sunday matinees at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday evening performances at 6:30 p.m.

Additional matinee performance on Thursday, November 30 at 1:00 p.m.

Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Special American Sign Language performance on December 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Individual tickets for Disney’s Frozen will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on August 25 and start at $35. VIP Ticket Packages, which include prime seat locations and a VIP Fan Pack, are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInDeroit.com, Ticketmaster.com, and in person at the Detroit Opera House box office & Fisher Theatre box office starting at noon.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Group Sales at 313-871-1132 or emailing broadwayindetroitgroups@theambassadors.com

Tickets for the Open Captioned & ASL performances be purchased in person at the Detroit Opera House & Fisher Theatre box offices or by phone at 313-872-1000, ext. 0.

Disney’s Frozen is the fifth show in Broadway In Detroit’s 2023-24 Subscription Season which also includes Funny Girl, Company, Mrs. Doubtfire, Wicked, and To Kill a Mockingbird. Full Series Subscriptions, which start at $249 and include a ticket to all six shows, are still available at www.broadwayindetroit.com/season

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit uses Ticketmaster as its sole, authorized ticketing agent. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

For more information on Broadway in Detroit, subscriptions, group sales and more, please visit www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.