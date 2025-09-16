DRY SUMMER World Premiere to be Presented at Theatre NOVA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre NOVA will present the World Premiere of "Dry Summer” by Robert Axelrod, running October 10 - November 2. There will be a talkback with playwright Robert Axelrod after the 3pm matinee on Saturday, October 11.

Depressed and longing to get his life back on track, gay, Jewish, twenty-something Ethan returns to his Ann Arbor family home. When he takes a job as a “sober companion” to his recovering alcoholic neighbor, an unconventional friendship ensues. Full of Ann Arbor references, this charming and nostalgic play takes us all home.

Playwright Robert Axelrod says: “'Dry Summer' is, in many ways, a love letter to Ann Arbor, the community where I was born and raised. This city has a vibrancy and vitality that is hard to put into words, but I've tried to capture that essence, in some small way, through this play. It feels like an absolute dream to have the world premiere here at Theatre NOVA.”He adds: “This play tackles some very heavy topics, but my greatest desire is for audiences to walk away with a renewed sense of hope. Life is filled with challenges, but it's also worth recognizing and celebrating the quiet moments of triumph along the way. Mostly, I hope audiences leave with a bit more hope in their hearts.”

Directed by Brittany Connors, the cast features Sarah Burcon, Brian Cox, Laura Mandernack and Nick Smathers. The production team includes Sam Schikora (set, lights), Toni Davison (costumes), and Elise Blochwitz (stage manager).

Director Brittany Connors says: “'Dry Summer' is a story I think almost anyone can connect with. For the LGBTQ community, it reflects the challenge of showing our true selves, and the courage it takes to let others in. At its core, the play is about identity, authenticity, and the joy and relief that come with living openly. My hope is that audiences leave with both a sense of empathy and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of embracing who we are.”

Producing Artistic Director Briana O'Neal says: “When you engage with a world premiere play like “Dry Summer,” you are providing a space for new voices to bring their stories to the stage. We're very lucky to have an Ann Arbor playwright bring this very Ann Arbor story to our stage. The Jewish community and the LGBTQ+ community are vital parts of the culture of Ann Arbor, and Robert Axelrod has captured a slice of life with “Dry Summer” that reflects the intersections of this community.”