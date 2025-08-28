Classic Albums Live Will Perform Fleetwood Mac: 'RUMOURS' at the Wharton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in popular music, “Rumours,” the infamous Fleetwood Mac album, is recreated on stage with Classic Albums Live. Rolling Stone listed “Rumours” seventh on the list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time,” as it became the fastest-selling LP and made Fleetwood Mac a cultural phenomenon at the time of its release.

With some of the best musicians performing today, Classic Albums Live will bring this 1977 album back to life for a one-night-only performance at Wharton Center on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live recreates the greatest albums live on stage—note for note, cut for cut. More of a recital than a tribute, CAL forgoes the flamboyance of costumes and impressions normally associated with a cover or tribute band, putting all their energy into the music. With each performance sounding exactly like the album they are showcasing, Classic Albums Live brings in crowds across North America in 100+ shows a year.

Complete with almost 30 members, Classic Albums Live guarantees a faithful recreation of fan-favorite albums. This September, they will be bringing the magic and the memory of “Rumours” to East Lansing. The band is currently completing their 2025 tour across the United States and Canada, performing everything from David Bowie to Creedence Clearwater Revival.