Broadway In Detroit's Annual Subscription Test Drive Event Returns To The Fisher Theatre

Broadway In Detroit has announced their third annual Subscription Test Drive event. Theatre fans are invited to visit the Fisher Theatre and personally select their seat for the 2025-26 subscription season. The Subscription Test Drive event will take place at the Fisher Theatre on Saturday, April 26 between 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. This is a free event open to the public.

Patrons are invited to take a tour of the Fisher Theatre and have a chance to see the stage from each unique seat location. There will be live entertainment, complimentary snacks, Happy Hour bar service with all drinks sold at half-price, Broadway trivia, and exclusive backstage tours which end with the DeLorean from Back To The Future on the Fisher stage!

In addition to having the same great seats for every season show, Broadway In Detroit subscribers enjoy many additional benefits including priority access for additional tickets and season extras and enjoy fee-free exchange privileges. If a subscriber is unable to attend their purchased date, they have up to 15 other performances they can exchange into. Parking at the Fisher Theatre is included in the subscription price and only subscribers have an opportunity to pre-purchase discounted parking for subscription shows at the Detroit Opera House performances.

The 2025-26 Subscription Season starts at $315. The seven subscription shows include Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, HELL'S KITCHEN, SHUCKED, THE OUTSIDERS, & JULIET, and SUFFS.

Broadway In Detroit's season extra attractions not included with the season subscription include BEETLEJUICE, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Disney's THE LION KING, HAMILTON and more to be announced! Subscribers will have the first chance to purchase tickets to these shows before they go on sale to the public. On sale dates for each individual show will be announced at a later time.

More information on becoming a Broadway In Detroit subscriber is available online at broadwayindetroit.com/season or by calling Broadway In Detroit at (313) 887-1256.

Individual tickets and group sales for these productions will go on sale at a future date. Fans and group leaders who would like to be notified when tickets are available are encouraged to join Broadway In Detroit's email list at the bottom of the broadwayindetroit.com home page.

Broadway In Detroit is an ATG Entertainment company. ATG Entertainment is a world leader in live entertainment whose portfolio of venues includes historic theatres, modern live music arenas, studio theatres, cinemas and conference spaces. ATG Entertainment owns, operates, or programs 72 of the world's most iconic venues across the UK, the US and Continental Europe, each year entertaining over 18 million audience members. Through its in-house Production companies and working closely with third-party top producers and promoters ATG presents over 15,000 live performances every year.

Performance schedules, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. Broadway In Detroit urges patrons to use caution when purchasing tickets online through a site other than BroadwayInDetroit.com. Individual tickets purchased from a ticket broker or “third party” ticket reseller involves risk and may not be authentic, sold at box office prices, or with correct performance and venue information. Broadway In Detroit box offices cannot verify tickets sold through a third party or ticket reseller. Broadway In Detroit is also unable to contact third party purchasers with pertinent updates or changes regarding performances.

