Ana Gasteyer's SUGAR AND BOOZE Announced At Wharton Center

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 7:30PM in the intimate Pasant Theatre, Gasteyer will show audiences how a dash of sugar and a drop booze are the perfect ingredients for a spectacular holiday treat.

Actress, comedian, and singer Ana Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her six-year run as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, with hysterical sketches, and impressions of Celine Dion and Martha Stewart. After leaving SNL, Gasteyer received a nomination for the Jefferson Award for her portrayal of "Elphaba" in Wicked. Gasteyer made her Broadway debut as “Colombia” in The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2001. Her rein on Broadway continued with notable performances in The Threepenny Opera, The Royal Family, and now as the star “Queen Aggravain” in Once Upon a Mattress. In an interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Gasteyer said she will take a one-week hiatus from Once Upon a Mattress to perform in East Lansing, "one of [her] favorite cities."

She has also starred in TV shows like American Auto, and Suburbatory, and movies including Mean Girls.

Sugar and Booze combines seasonal favorites and Gasteyer's original holiday tunes, expressing her passion for joy, laughter, and all-around love for the holiday parties.

Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON.

