Women Photographers International Archive Announces The 2024 WOPHA Congress Programming Highlights

Running October 23-26, 2024 at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and various locations across South Florida.
Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), in partnership with the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), is pleased to present the second edition of the WOPHA Congress, a creative convening and exhibition series, taking place across South Florida, titled “How Photography Teaches Us to Live Now,” happening from October 23 - 26, 2024. Conceptualized by Latinx art historian and curator Aldeide Delgado, the Congress presents the indelible contribution of women and non-binary photographers in contemporary art and explores how we can pioneer new approaches to foster photography education.
The Congress programming opens to the public on Wednesday, October 23rd with the WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship, held at and in partnership with the Norton Museum of Art, which will provide participants with opportunities for networking, discussing best teaching practices, and examining the role of educational institutions in society. Among the representatives from women's photography organizations attending are Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Co-founder of MFON: Women Photographers of the African Diaspora (USA), Anna Fox, Co-founder of Fast Forward: Women in Photography (UK), and Velia de la Cruz, Founder of Fotógrafas del Norte (Mexico).
On Thursday, October 24th, the day begins with three, bilingual (English/Spanish) photowalks led by South Florida women photographers Clara Toro, Rose Marie Cromwell, and Nicole Combeau, throughout Miami. Following the photowalks, the WOPHA Congress at PAMM kicks off with a group portfolio review session. The program brings together leading photography experts from South Florida and beyond, including Noelle Flores Théard, Senior Digital Photo Editor at The New Yorker, Verónica Sanchis Bencomo, Founder and Curator of Foto Féminas and Photo Editor at The New York Times, and Éline Gourgues, Co-director and Curator of La Station Culturelle, Fort de France, Martinique. The evening will conclude in the main auditorium at PAMM with welcoming remarks by Sarah Meister, Executive Director of Aperture Foundation, and panel discussions with South Florida and national preeminent artists such as Silvia Lizama, Maria Martínez Cañas, Susan Meiselas, and Wendy Ewald.
The WOPHA Congress continues the next day on Friday, October 25th with a series of panel discussions at PAMM with speakers from Japan, Canada, Spain, and Vietnam who will reflect on photography, ecology, and materiality. The event closing remarks will be offered by venerable artist, author and curator, Deb Willis. The day will conclude with the WOPHA Congress Party, an evening of music, networking, and celebration at the JW Marriott Miami.
During the 2024 WOPHA Congress, additional programs and exhibitions, including What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room at the Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch), as well as Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives at the HistoryMiami Museum, will be on view throughout Miami and will continue to be on view during Miami Art Week and run through 2025.
Entry to the Congress at PAMM is free with RSVP. American Sign Language interpretation and live translations to Spanish and Creole will be available at PAMM and the Congress will be accessible online via livestream on PAMM's YouTube channel. For more information, please visit https://wophacongress.org/
6:30 pm – 7:30 pm: “Visual Epistolary Diaries” Opening reception presented by Tout-Monde Art Foundation in collaboration with La Station Culturelle, in partnership with Atlantic Arthouse.
7:30 pm – 10:00 pm: WOPHA Congress Welcoming Dinner ––Honoring Susan Meiselas
______________________________________________________________________
2:00 pm - 4:30 pm: WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship
6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: No Looking Back Opening Reception
______________________________________________________________________
8:30 am – 10:30 am: WOPHA Photowalks
11:15 am - 8:45 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM
______________________________________________________________________
9:00 am - 10:30 am: Congress Breakfast
11:15 am - 5:50 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM
8:00 pm - 11:30 pm: WOPHA Congress Party
______________________________________________________________________
8:00 am – 9:00 am: Yoga Class
10:00 am – 10:30 am: What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room
10:45 am – 12:15 pm: Foto Feminas Mobile Library Performance
12:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives Opening reception
Videos