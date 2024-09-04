News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Women Photographers International Archive Announces The 2024 WOPHA Congress Programming Highlights

Running October 23-26, 2024 at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and various locations across South Florida.

By: Sep. 04, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Women Photographers International Archive Announces The 2024 WOPHA Congress Programming Highlights Image

Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), in partnership with the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), is pleased to present the second edition of the WOPHA Congress, a creative convening and exhibition series, taking place across South Florida, titled “How Photography Teaches Us to Live Now,” happening from October 23 - 26, 2024. Conceptualized by Latinx art historian and curator Aldeide Delgado, the Congress presents the indelible contribution of women and non-binary photographers in contemporary art and explores how we can pioneer new approaches to foster photography education. 

The Congress programming opens to the public on Wednesday, October 23rd with the WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship, held at and in partnership with the Norton Museum of Art, which will provide participants with opportunities for networking, discussing best teaching practices, and examining the role of educational institutions in society. Among the representatives from women's photography organizations attending are Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Co-founder of MFON: Women Photographers of the African Diaspora (USA), Anna Fox, Co-founder of Fast Forward: Women in Photography (UK), and Velia de la Cruz, Founder of Fotógrafas del Norte (Mexico).

On Thursday, October 24th, the day begins with three, bilingual (English/Spanish) photowalks led by South Florida women photographers Clara Toro, Rose Marie Cromwell, and Nicole Combeau, throughout Miami. Following the photowalks, the WOPHA Congress at PAMM kicks off with a group portfolio review session. The program brings together leading photography experts from South Florida and beyond, including Noelle Flores Théard, Senior Digital Photo Editor at The New Yorker, Verónica Sanchis Bencomo, Founder and Curator of Foto Féminas and Photo Editor at The New York Times, and Éline Gourgues, Co-director and Curator of La Station Culturelle, Fort de France, Martinique. The evening will conclude in the main auditorium at PAMM with welcoming remarks by Sarah Meister, Executive Director of Aperture Foundation, and panel discussions with South Florida and national preeminent artists such as Silvia Lizama, Maria Martínez Cañas, Susan Meiselas, and Wendy Ewald.

The WOPHA Congress continues the next day on Friday, October 25th with a series of panel discussions at PAMM with speakers from Japan, Canada, Spain, and Vietnam who will reflect on photography, ecology, and materiality. The event closing remarks will be offered by venerable artist, author and curator, Deb Willis. The day will conclude with the WOPHA Congress Party, an evening of music, networking, and celebration at the JW Marriott Miami.

During the 2024 WOPHA Congress, additional programs and exhibitions, including What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room at the Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch), as well as Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives at the HistoryMiami Museum, will be on view throughout Miami and will continue to be on view during Miami Art Week and run through 2025.

Entry to the Congress at PAMM is free with RSVP. American Sign Language interpretation and live translations to Spanish and Creole will be available at PAMM and the Congress will be accessible online via livestream on PAMM's YouTube channel. For more information, please visit https://wophacongress.org/

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22 

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm: “Visual Epistolary Diaries” Opening reception presented by Tout-Monde Art Foundation in collaboration with La Station Culturelle, in partnership with Atlantic Arthouse. 

  • Location: JW Marriott Marquis Miami
  • Tickets: Free

7:30 pm – 10:00 pm: WOPHA Congress Welcoming Dinner ––Honoring Susan Meiselas 

______________________________________________________________________

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 

2:00 pm - 4:30 pm: WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship

  • Location: Norton Museum of Art
  • Tickets: $18.00 museum admission / Free for WOPHA Members*- https://rb.gy/mhv350

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: No Looking Back Opening Reception

______________________________________________________________________

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

8:30 am – 10:30 am: WOPHA Photowalks

  • Location: Wynwood, Miami Design District, Downtown Miami
  • Tickets: Free (Sponsored by MPB) - https://rb.gy/mb2yok
     

11:15 am - 8:45 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM

  • Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami
  • Tickets: Free with registration - https://shorturl.at/HnZI2 (For events at PAMM, a one-time registration is required to attend all events at this location over the two days free of cost.)
  • Group Portfolio Review Session - 11:15 am - 1:30 pm
    • Location: Learning Auditorium 
  • Networking Lunch - 1:45 pm - 2:50 pm
    • Location: Verde Restaurant 
  • Panel Discussions - 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
    • Location: Main Auditorium

______________________________________________________________________

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

9:00 am - 10:30 am: Congress Breakfast

  • Location: Green Space Miami
  • Tickets: Free

11:15 am - 5:50 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM

  • Panel Discussions (Morning session) - 11:15 am - 12:55 pm 
    • Location: Main Auditorium
  • Networking Lunch - 12:55 pm - 2:30 pm
    • Location: Verde Restaurant
  • Panel Discussions (Afternoon session) - 2:30 pm - 5:50 pm
    • Location: Main Auditorium


8:00 pm - 11:30 pm: WOPHA Congress Party 

______________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

8:00 am – 9:00 am: Yoga Class


10:00 am – 10:30 am: What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room 

  • Location: Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch)
  • Tickets : Free


10:45 am – 12:15 pm: Foto Feminas Mobile Library Performance

  • Location: Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch)
  • Tickets : Free


12:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives Opening reception

  • Location: HistoryMiami Museum
  • Tickets : Free


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos