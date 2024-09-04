Women Photographers International Archive Announces The 2024 WOPHA Congress Programming Highlights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Women Photographers International Archive (WOPHA), in partnership with the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), is pleased to present the second edition of the WOPHA Congress, a creative convening and exhibition series, taking place across South Florida, titled “How Photography Teaches Us to Live Now,” happening from October 23 - 26, 2024. Conceptualized by Latinx art historian and curator Aldeide Delgado, the Congress presents the indelible contribution of women and non-binary photographers in contemporary art and explores how we can pioneer new approaches to foster photography education.

The Congress programming opens to the public on Wednesday, October 23rd with the WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship, held at and in partnership with the Norton Museum of Art, which will provide participants with opportunities for networking, discussing best teaching practices, and examining the role of educational institutions in society. Among the representatives from women's photography organizations attending are Laylah Amatullah Barrayn, Co-founder of MFON: Women Photographers of the African Diaspora (USA), Anna Fox, Co-founder of Fast Forward: Women in Photography (UK), and Velia de la Cruz, Founder of Fotógrafas del Norte (Mexico).

On Thursday, October 24th, the day begins with three, bilingual (English/Spanish) photowalks led by South Florida women photographers Clara Toro, Rose Marie Cromwell, and Nicole Combeau, throughout Miami. Following the photowalks, the WOPHA Congress at PAMM kicks off with a group portfolio review session. The program brings together leading photography experts from South Florida and beyond, including Noelle Flores Théard, Senior Digital Photo Editor at The New Yorker, Verónica Sanchis Bencomo, Founder and Curator of Foto Féminas and Photo Editor at The New York Times, and Éline Gourgues, Co-director and Curator of La Station Culturelle, Fort de France, Martinique. The evening will conclude in the main auditorium at PAMM with welcoming remarks by Sarah Meister, Executive Director of Aperture Foundation, and panel discussions with South Florida and national preeminent artists such as Silvia Lizama, Maria Martínez Cañas, Susan Meiselas, and Wendy Ewald.

The WOPHA Congress continues the next day on Friday, October 25th with a series of panel discussions at PAMM with speakers from Japan, Canada, Spain, and Vietnam who will reflect on photography, ecology, and materiality. The event closing remarks will be offered by venerable artist, author and curator, Deb Willis. The day will conclude with the WOPHA Congress Party, an evening of music, networking, and celebration at the JW Marriott Miami.

During the 2024 WOPHA Congress, additional programs and exhibitions, including What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room at the Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch), as well as Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives at the HistoryMiami Museum, will be on view throughout Miami and will continue to be on view during Miami Art Week and run through 2025.



Entry to the Congress at PAMM is free with RSVP. American Sign Language interpretation and live translations to Spanish and Creole will be available at PAMM and the Congress will be accessible online via livestream on PAMM's YouTube channel. For more information, please visit https://wophacongress.org/

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

6:30 pm – 7:30 pm: “Visual Epistolary Diaries” Opening reception presented by Tout-Monde Art Foundation in collaboration with La Station Culturelle, in partnership with Atlantic Arthouse.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Miami

Tickets: Free

7:30 pm – 10:00 pm: WOPHA Congress Welcoming Dinner ––Honoring Susan Meiselas

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Miami

Tickets: $1,000 - $2,500 per person - https://givebutter.com/congressdinner

______________________________________________________________________

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

2:00 pm - 4:30 pm: WOPHA Assembly: Technologies of Companionship

Location: Norton Museum of Art

Tickets: $18.00 museum admission / Free for WOPHA Members*- https://rb.gy/mhv350

6:00 pm - 7:30 pm: No Looking Back Opening Reception

Location: Girls' Club

Tickets: $15.00 - $30.00 / Free for WOPHA Members - https://rb.gy/hbciy7

______________________________________________________________________

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

8:30 am – 10:30 am: WOPHA Photowalks

Location: Wynwood, Miami Design District, Downtown Miami

Tickets: Free (Sponsored by MPB) - https://rb.gy/mb2yok



11:15 am - 8:45 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM

Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami

Tickets: Free with registration - https://shorturl.at/HnZI2 (For events at PAMM, a one-time registration is required to attend all events at this location over the two days free of cost.)

Group Portfolio Review Session - 11:15 am - 1:30 pm Location: Learning Auditorium



Networking Lunch - 1:45 pm - 2:50 pm Location: Verde Restaurant



Panel Discussions - 3:00 pm - 8:45 pm Location: Main Auditorium



______________________________________________________________________

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

9:00 am - 10:30 am: Congress Breakfast

Location: Green Space Miami

Tickets: Free

11:15 am - 5:50 pm: WOPHA Congress at PAMM

Location: Pérez Art Museum Miami

Tickets: Free - https://shorturl.at/HnZI2

Panel Discussions (Morning session) - 11:15 am - 12:55 pm Location: Main Auditorium



Networking Lunch - 12:55 pm - 2:30 pm Location: Verde Restaurant

Panel Discussions (Afternoon session) - 2:30 pm - 5:50 pm Location: Main Auditorium





8:00 pm - 11:30 pm: WOPHA Congress Party

Location: JW Marriott Miami

Tickets: $25 - $50 / Free for WOPHA Members* - https://rb.gy/f4gtqe

______________________________________________________________________

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

8:00 am – 9:00 am: Yoga Class

Location: JW Marriott Miami

Tickets: $25 / Free for WOPHA Members - https://rb.gy/3fa3ja



10:00 am – 10:30 am: What They Saw: Historical Photobooks by Women Reading Room

Location: Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch)

Tickets : Free



10:45 am – 12:15 pm: Foto Feminas Mobile Library Performance

Location: Miami Dade Public Library (Main Branch)

Tickets : Free



12:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Women Photographers ––Shared Documentary Narratives Opening reception

Location: HistoryMiami Museum

Tickets : Free

