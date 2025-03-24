WAITRESS to Make South Florida Regional Debut at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly acclaimed Broadway musical Waitress is set to make its much-anticipated regional debut in South Florida, bringing its heartwarming story, infectious music, and powerhouse performances to local audiences for the first time. The production will open at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables, Florida, featuring an exceptional cast with extensive regional and national credits, and is poised to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience. The production will premiere on March 26 and will run until April 20th, 2025.

Based on the beloved motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress tells the inspiring story of Jenna, a talented pie maker stuck in a small-town diner and a loveless marriage. With the support of her quirky coworkers and the encouragement of an unexpected romance, Jenna finds the courage to dream of a better life. Featuring an original score by Grammy Award-winning artist Sara Bareilles, Waitress has captivated audiences across Broadway and national tours with its heartfelt storytelling and uplifting melodies.

The regional debut of Waitress is directed by Actor’s Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco and features Lindsey Corey as Jenna, an Actors’ Playhouse favorite known for her acclaimed performance in Defending the Cavewoman and roles in Million Dollar Quartet, Spamalot and Hank Williams: Lost Highway. The stellar cast also includes Kareema Khouri (star of Caroline, or Change and Escape to Margaritaville at Actors’ Playhouse) as Becky, Becca Suskauer (Pretty Little Liars: Summer School) as Dawn, Matthew Michael Janisse (National Tour: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!) as Cal, Chris Stevens (National Tours: Waitress, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Earl, Ryan Everett Wood (National Tours: Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Shrek The Musical) as Dr. Jim Pomatter, Nick Cearley (Co-Creator of The Skivvies, 1st National Tour of All Shook Up) as Ogie, Peter McClung (Bright Star, Actors’ Playhouse) as Joe, and Frida Kigles as Lulu. The ensemble features Jessica Sanford, Catie Pires-Fernandes, Don Seward, Nia Bourne, Joel Hunt, Alessandro J. Lopez, Cindy Pearce and Paul Tuaty.

The creative team for Waitress features Associate Direction and Musical Direction by Actors' Playhouse Conservatory alum and Broadway star Stephen Christopher Anthony, Choreography by Michael Rader, Scenic Design by Brandon M. Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Stage Management by Naomi Zapata and Assistant Stage Management by Jessica Friedhof.

This event is made possible with the support of Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, and the Miami Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners for Major Cultural Institutions, with support of the City of Coral Gables, and the following sponsors: Azamara Cruises, Bacardi U.S.A., Delta Air Lines, NBC 6 South Florida, Mega TV, Zeta 92.3 and South Florida PBS.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $100. Tickets can be purchased by calling (305) 444-9293, visiting www.ActorsPlayhouse.org, or at the Actors' Playhouse Box Office (280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134). The theatre offers 10 percent off all weekday performances for seniors and $15 student rush tickets to any performance 15 minutes prior to curtain with identification. Group discounted rates are offered for ten patrons or more through the group sales department at (305) 444-9293 ext. 2 or on www.ActorsPlayhouse.org.

Preview performances will take place on Wednesday, March 26 and Thursday, March 27. The production will open on Friday, March 28 at 8 p.m. and the final performance will take place on Sunday, April 20. Evening performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 8 p.m., with matinees on Sundays at 3 p.m. A special weekday matinee will take place on Wednesday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

For guests with accessibility needs, Actors’ Playhouse provides accessible seating and complimentary assistive listening devices for all performances. Sign language interpretation and audio description will be available at the performance on Sunday, April 13 at 3 p.m.

Actors’ Playhouse hosts a pre-show Happy Hour every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring gourmet crepes from Crêpemaker and BOGO drink specials before the 8 p.m. performance of Waitress.

Comments