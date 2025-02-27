WAITRESS Miami Regional Premiere to be Presented at Actors' Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre will continue its 2024-2025 season with the Miami regional premiere of the hit Broadway musical Waitress. The production will run from March 26 to April 20, 2025.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a talented pie-maker and waitress trapped in a small-town diner and an unhappy marriage. When a nearby baking contest offers a chance at escape, Jenna rediscovers a long-buried part of herself. With the support of her fellow waitresses and an unexpected romance, she begins to embrace the courage to pursue her dreams. This uplifting musical celebrates the power of friendship, resilience and the magic of a perfectly baked pie.

Based on the 2007 film written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress made Broadway history as the first musical with an all-female top creative team, featuring a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro, and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Debuting on Broadway in April 2016, Waitress became one of the longest-running shows in recent history, playing over 1,500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre and recouping its investment in less than 10 months-one of only two profitable new musicals from the 2015-2016 season alongside Hamilton. Since then, it has captivated audiences worldwide with national tours, a celebrated West End run and international productions. The Miami regional premiere at Actors' Playhouse follows the company's recent success with Jersey Boys, marking another major regional debut.

The production stars Lindsey Corey as Jenna, an Actors' Playhouse favorite known for her acclaimed performance in Defending the Cavewoman and roles in Million Dollar Quartet, Spamalot and Hank Williams: Lost Highway. The stellar cast also includes Kareema Khouri (star of Caroline, or Change and Escape to Margaritaville at Actors' Playhouse) as Becky, Becca Suskauer (Off-Broadway Premiere: Relapse: A New Musical, 1st National Tour of Pretty Woman) as Dawn, Matthew Michael Janisse (National Tour: Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!) as Cal, Chris Stevens (National Tours: Waitress, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical) as Earl, Ryan Everett Wood (National Tours: Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Shrek The Musical) as Dr. Jim Pomatter, Nick Cearley (Co-Creator of The Skivvies, 1st National Tour of All Shook Up) as Ogie, Peter McClung (Bright Star, Actors' Playhouse) as Joe, and Frida Kigles as Lulu. The ensemble features Jessica Sanford, Catie Pires-Fernandes, Don Seward, Nia Bourne, Joel Hunt, Alessandro J. Lopez, Cindy Pearce and Paul Tuaty.

Directed by Actors' Playhouse Artistic Director David Arisco, the creative team for Waitress features Associate Direction and Musical Direction by Actors' Playhouse Conservatory alum and Broadway star Stephen Christopher Anthony, Choreography by Michael Rader, Scenic Design by Brandon M. Newton, Lighting Design by Eric Nelson, Costume Design by Ellis Tillman, Sound Design by Reidar Sorensen, Production Management by Carlos Correa, Set Dressing and Properties Design by Jodi Dellaventura, Stage Management by Naomi Zapata and Assistant Stage Management by Jessica Friedhof.

