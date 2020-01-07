Vewtopia Music Fest Announces Full Lineup, Featuring Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, and More!

VEW Live! has announced the full lineup for the highly-anticipated inaugural VEWTOPIA Music Festival along with a special $99 two-day pass granting fans access to see the hottest stars in hip-hop, Latin, and Afrobeat music perform at Marlins Park in Miami, FL on January 31st and February 1st 2020, prior to the big game. Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby and Nicky Jam lead the lineup which includes DJ Khaled, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Rema, Alex Sensation, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Koffee, DaniLeigh, Satori, Shenseea, Afro B, Kid Capri, Squash, Safaree, Kali Cass, with many more surprise guests.

Tickets are on sale now via www.marlins.com/vewtopia.

Specialized ticket price of $99 for two-day festival pass available now for limited time.All tickets available for purchase will be for both festival dates; no single-day tickets will be available.

VEWTOPIA is set to be the premier multicultural music festival in South Florida and will feature 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences that combine music and arts over the course of two days.

VEWTOPIA is also extending its efforts beyond the festival to the Miami community by donating proceeds from the festival to local charitable organizations including Woman of Tomorrow, 1st Take Youth Film Program, and Overtown Children Youth Coalition.

For more information go to vewtopia.com.

VEW Live! is an American entertainment company and one of the leading independent providers of live music/entertainment and sporting events in the country. Founded in 2005, VEW Live! is dedicated to all aspects of live entertainment and multimedia production and is one of the largest independent concert promotion, special events, and touring companies in the southeast region. VEW Live! has an international reach with regional and local presence in Florida, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. VEW Live! has partnered with and produced major events for some of the music industry's biggest names including Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, Lecrae, Hillsong United, and Switchfoot to name a few. For additional information, visit www.vewlive.com.

Marlins Park, a state-of-the-art retractable roof ballpark located in the heart of Miami, is home to the Miami Marlins. Marlins Park opened in 2012, and during its brief existence, has played host to a variety of marquee events; including world-renowned concerts, conventions, community functions, charity walks, trade shows and non-baseball sporting events. Offering fans the most incredible baseball experience and unobstructed views of Miami's skyline, the venue is the first retractable roof structure in the world to earn LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. The first-class entertainment destination combines modern design, technology, air-conditioned comfort, and unparalleled aesthetics to deliver a premier environment for baseball and events of any size and style.





Related Articles Shows View More Miami Stories