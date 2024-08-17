VANITY, David Miretsky's First Solo Exhibition At A Hug From The Art World, Opens Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The exhibition will be on view from September 5th, 2024, with an opening reception from 6-8 pm and will run through October 19th, 2024 at A Hug From The Art World, 515 West 19th, New York, NY 10011.



Miretsky's works have been widely exhibited in the United States from Chicago to Cincinnati and Tulsa to New York and in the collections of the Zimmerly Art Museum at Rutgers University. His works are also found in the Cincinnati Museum of Art, the Tucson Museum of Art and the National Art Museum of Ukraine.



Miretsky was the subject of four solo exhibitions at Ivan Karp's OK Harris Gallery, New York City 1999/2000, 2001, 2005 & 2010. Ivan Karp was a legendary gallerist. He founded OK Harris in 1969, after having been co-director of Leo Castelli's gallery from 1959-1969. He was instrumental in launching the careers of artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein, Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesslemann, and John Chamberlain. The historical documents concerning the exhibitions and artists of OK Harris can be researched through the archives of the Smithsonian American Art Institute.



This will be Miretsky's first solo exhibition since OK Harris's closure due to Ivan Karp's death in 2014.

Comments