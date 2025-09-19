Upstage Productions' DEATHTRAP Opens Next Month at Empire Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Upstage Productions, the brand-new theatre company founded by Actress, Auctioneer, and Business Woman Janice Hamilton, will debut at Empire Stage on October 10th with Ira Levin's classic comedy-thriller Deathtrap.

Hamilton and director Deborah (DK) Kondelik have assembled a talented cast to take on Levin's twist-filled comical suspense ride which focuses on Sidney Bruhl, a previously successful playwright who will stop at nothing to regain his status.

Larry Buzzeo will take on the role of Sidney Bruhl, and Om Jae will play Clifford Anderson, the student Bruhl lures to his home with promises of help with his own play. Also cast are Michele Verdi as Bruhl's wife Myra, Betsy Bittar as the psychic Helga Ten Dorp, and Matthew Pyle as attorney Porter Milgram

“Our vision at Upstage Productions is simple yet ambitious,” Hamilton says. “To bring audiences a wide variety of stories - dramas, comedies, musicals, revues, mysteries, and classics - that both resonate deeply and entertain joyfully.



“With Deathtrap, we begin that journey in the perfect way: a play that blends wit, suspense, and surprise, reminding us of the enduring power of live theatre to captivate and connect. But this is only the beginning. In the near future, we look forward to offering theatre classes for teens and adults, creating opportunities for growth, expression, and community engagement.”

“What makes a thriller so irresistible?” Director Kondelik asks. “Perhaps it's the delicious tension of not knowing what's around the corner - or the guilty pleasure of being one step ahead of the characters on stage.

“As a director, what excites me most about thrillers is the shared experience they create. Suspense is never a solitary emotion - an audience gasps together, laughs nervously together, even holds its collective breath together. That communal heartbeat is why these stories endure, why we return to them, and why Deathtrap remains one of the greatest examples of theatrical thrills.”

Deathtrap will run at Empire Stage from October 10th through November 2nd. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased online or by calling 954-264-1461.

