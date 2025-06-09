True Mirage Theater to Present World Premiere of SAA (NOT THAT ONE)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miami’s True Mirage Theater has announced the world premiere of SAA (not that one), a new play by local playwright Luis Roberto Herrera, running June 20–29, 2025 at the company’s Southwest Miami space.

Directed by Daniel Gil, the company’s Artistic Director, the production features a cast of South Florida actors including Nestor Santana, Anna Russell, Cameron Holder, Mariantonia Mejia, Raquel Lebish, Marla Lopez, and Daniel Gil. The creative team also includes Darcy Hernandez-Gil (Assistant Director) and Brenda Duran (Stage Manager).

SAA (not that one) follows Vito, a new member of an alien abduction support group, who begins to question his grip on reality when group members start vanishing—and no one else seems to notice. The play was first developed through True Mirage’s 2020 Minority Report play reading series, which focuses on supporting new work from historically underrepresented voices.

Known for producing locally rooted, contemporary work, True Mirage Theater continues its mission to amplify emerging talent from Miami’s theater community. This latest premiere continues the company’s trajectory of staging bold and unconventional plays that reflect the city’s cultural and artistic diversity.

Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $30 and available at our.show/saa.

