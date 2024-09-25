Third World To Headline Kravis Center Second Annual Block Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present the return of its annual KRAVIS CENTER BLOCK PARTY. Guests are invited to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of our community with FREE live performances, interactive workshops and activities for ALL AGES. Immerse yourself in a day of creativity, connection, food and fun for the whole family!

On Saturday, October 26 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Kravis Center will present over a dozen FREE performances and activities. The event is rain or shine – taking place indoors and outdoors on the Kravis Center campus. The exciting lineup features celebrated local and International Artists, culminating with a FREE headline concert at 6:30 p.m. in Dreyfoos Hall by Grammy-nominated reggae-fusion band, THIRD WORLD.

“Last year, the hundreds and hundreds of visitors to our inaugural block party highlighted the profound impact of the arts on our community,” said Diane Quinn, CEO of the Kravis Center. “We are excited to welcome everyone back to sing along with their friends, join a drum circle, and dance to their favorite band. Join us for an unforgettable day filled with entertainment and community spirit!”

PERFORMANCES BY:

Third World (Jamaican Reggae-Fusion)

Telmary & Habanasana (Afro-Cuban Rap/Hip-Hop)

Inez Barlatier (Haitian-American Singer-Songwriter)

Fushu Daiko (Japanese Taiko Drumming)

Low Ground (Bluegrass Inspired Acoustic Jams)

DJ Le Spam (World Beats)

Ballet Palm Beach

Palm Beach Opera

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches

ACTIVITIES:

Silent Disco!

Kravis On Broadway Musical Chairs

Palm Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo

CARASmatic: Steve Caras Photography Exhibit Self-Guided Tour

Modern Maya “Alfombra” (Sawdust Carpet) Creation with the Mendez Brothers

Improvisation/Sketch Comedy Workshop by Mod 27 Improv

African Drum Workshop by Abasi Hanif

Soundstory for Kids by Matt & Amy Joy

Country Fusion Line Dancing by Kristi J. Moynihan

Crafts, Games, Sensory Lounge and more by Rhythm & Hues

FOOD & BEVERAGES:

Lessing’s Hospitality Group

Cholo Soy Cantina

Pizza Paradise

Georgia Mae’s

Best French Fries

The Salty Donut

Uncle Louie G’s Italian Ice

All are welcome at the KRAVIS CENTER BLOCK PARTY to preview the upcoming seasons of Ballet Palm Beach and Palm Beach Opera, and join in on a lively sing-along with the Young Singers of the Palm Beaches. Select your soundtrack and dance the day away at our Silent Disco, or dive into the eclectic sounds of DJ Le Spam’s impressive vinyl collection. Don’t forget to savor delicious bites from our fantastic local food trucks as you soak in all the excitement!

Experience the joy of hands-on learning at the Palm Beach Symphony Instrument Petting Zoo, where you can explore various instruments. Get involved in creating a traditional Latin-American Alfombra installation, and unleash your inner comedian at the Improvisation/Sketch Comedy Workshop. Feel the beat in the African Drum Workshop, or delight your little ones with a Soundstory for Kids. There’s also a variety of crafts, games, and a sensory lounge provided by Rhythm & Hues, ensuring fun for all ages!

Guests can RSVP to the KRAVIS CENTER BLOCK PARTY for FREE beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.kravis.org.

Admission to the THIRD WORLD concert in Dreyfoos Hall at 6:30 p.m. is also FREE, however tickets are required for this portion of the day. Tickets to THIRD WORLD will become available Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. Limit of 6 tickets per household. Guests will be admitted into Dreyfoos Hall on a first come, first serve basis as seats become available.

For more information on the KRAVIS CENTER BLOCK PARTY and the full schedule of events, please visit www.kravis.org.

Comments