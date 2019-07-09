Theatre Curtain Lifts Once Again for Miami's Theatrical Phenomenon AMPARO

Undeniably the most impactful and culturally-relevant theatrical experience to hit South Florida in decades, Abre Camino Collective, Broadway Factor, and The Real HAVANA CLUB are announcing the extension of the groundbreaking immersive theater production, The AMPAROTM Experience. Prompted by the demands of the community, the additional 72 performances kick off on August 1 and run through September 29, offering two shows per night, Thursdays through Sundays.

Last week, The AMPAROTM Experience hit its 100th performance milestone sharing this beautiful story of love, loss and redemption with over 10,000 theater goers. This previously sold-out show has garnered exceptionally rave reviews by many of Miami's most-prominent leaders. It was a natural next step to present an extension of The AMPAROTM Experience inviting another 10,000 guests to step into revolutionary Cuba and experience this moving journey for themselves.

"We are humbled to be able to extend this incredibly moving experience," said Vanessa Garcia, Playwright of The AMPAROTM Experience. "Miami is home to millions of immigrants with a story just like this one and we felt a responsibility to the community to share this story for as long as we can."

AMPAROTM is an immersive theater experience that transports theatergoers from present-day Miami to 1957 Cuba, where they follow cast members through the Cuban Revolution and bear witness to the struggles and triumphs of the Arechabala family - founders of The Real HAVANA CLUB rum. Audiences are guided through the show on one of five tracks, where they experience this compelling, real-life story from multiple perspectives.

Each performance includes a pre-show cocktail hour with drinks designed with both historical context and to showcase The Real HAVANA CLUB in all its best forms. Immediately following the cocktail hour, audiences embark on the 90-minute journey with over 23 actors and musicians, as well as cocktail tastings throughout the performance. Tickets may be purchased now at www.theamparoexperience.com.

Ticket Prices

Thursdays: $169

Fridays: $199

Saturdays: $199

Sundays: $169





