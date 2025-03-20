The LOOP To Host Fifth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Spring into fun for the entire family on Fort Lauderdale Beach! The LOOP (Las Olas Oceanside Park) will host a series of free, family-friendly events this spring including the Fifth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza, Friday Night Sound Waves “Backstage Pass” Tribute Act Series Spring Break Rewind, a performance from Navy Band Southeast for Broward Navy Days, Youth Art Month Young Entrepreneurs Showcase, the Festival of Classics and the weekend MKT.

Hop on over to The LOOP for the following egg-cellent activities.

The Ninth Annual Friday Night Sound Waves “Backstage Pass” Tribute Act Series

Fridays, 7–9:30 p.m.

This March, the Friday Night Sound Waves Backstage Pass Series, presented free by DiscoverFTLBeach.com, takes a Spring Break Rewind in partnership with Audacy’s 102.7 The Beach.

Designed for the Class of the ’80s and ’90s, this high-energy series brings back the iconic sounds that define a generation. It’s the ultimate Spring Break vibe for everyone and will have guests dancing, singing and celebrating the music that made history.

March 7 at 7 p.m.: Smokin Forever Foreigner, a tribute to Boston and Foreigner: Kick off The LOOP’s Spring Break Series with a high-energy doubleheader featuring tributes to the legendary bands Boston and Foreigner, performed by the exceptional Smokin, led by the dynamic Frank Vestri, a favorite in South Florida. With a powerhouse voice and commanding stage presence, Vestri and his band deliver an unforgettable experience, recreating the iconic sounds of these rock legends.



March 14 at 7 p.m.: Absolute Def Leppard, a tribute to Def Leppard: Experience the thrill of Def Leppard like never before with Absolute Def Leppard. This electrifying tribute brings the energy, precision and passion of Def Leppard’s legendary concerts to life, celebrating one of the most iconic rock bands in history. With dynamic live vocals, stunning stage production and attention to detail that captures the essence of their iconic sound, Absolute Def Leppard recreates the unforgettable magic of a true Def Leppard show.

March 21 at 7 p.m.: Divas of Pop: Blondie and No Doubt: Get ready for an unforgettable night of music as Heart of Glass and Subliminal Doubt bring the iconic sounds of Blondie and No Doubt to life in an electrifying doubleheader tribute concert! Heart of Glass delivers a sensational tribute to Blondie, capturing the essence of the pioneering band that revolutionized new wave and punk in the late ‘70s and dominated the charts in the ‘80s. Fronted by Monica Edwards, who channels Debbie Harry’s look, voice and vibrant energy, this talented Orlando-based band takes audiences on a journey through Blondie’s greatest hits, including “Heart of Glass,” “Call Me,” “One Way or Another,” “Rapture” and more. It’s a celebration of Blondie’s groundbreaking sound and their timeless influence on rock and pop music.

March 28 at 7 p.m.: American Idiots Green Day Tribute: Get ready to rock out with American Idiots, the ultimate Green Day tribute band, as they bring the high-energy sound and rebellious spirit of Green Day to life! This electrifying experience captures the raw energy and drive that defined Green Day when they first exploded onto the scene. With their spot-on renditions of the band’s greatest hits, the American Idiots deliver a show that’s the next best thing to seeing Green Day live.

*Performers schedule subject to change

For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/live-music/.

Leash Up at The LOOP

Saturday, March 8, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Ready to teach an old (or young) dog some new tricks? In honor of the City of Fort Lauderdale's recent adoption of making all parks pet-friendly, The LOOP will host Leash Up at The LOOP on Saturday, March 8. Don't miss out on leveling up pup’s manners while sharpening those sits and stays just in time for the FTL Pet Fest.

The free monthly dog assessment and training session will take place on the second Saturday of each month, starting at 10:45 a.m. Sponsored by Dog Training Elite Broward, each session will begin with an individual assessment, where trainers evaluate the dog's behavior, social skills and obedience level. This personalized approach ensures the training session is tailored to meet the dog's unique needs. Following the assessments, participants will join a group training session focusing on practical skills to improve leash manners, reinforce

basic commands and address common challenges such as jumping or pulling. The training emphasizes positive reinforcement techniques to help the dog adapt to public spaces, interact politely with other dogs and people, and enjoy their time at Fort Lauderdale's pet-friendly parks.

Pre-registration is required at https://theloopflb.com/events/leash-up-at-the-loop-2025-02-08/

Youth Art Month Young Entrepreneurs Showcase

Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The LOOP celebrates the creative talents of young artists aged 6-17 as it recognizes Youth Art Month on March 29. Prepare for an inspiring lineup of performances and opportunities to meet some very talented young artists as they display their original works. Established in 1961 through The Art & Creative Materials Institute, Inc. (ACMI), Youth Art Month exists to recognize art education as a vital component of holistic education. It emphasizes art’s role in enhancing quality of life, fostering critical thinking, and expanding school art programs.

This year, The LOOP is partnering with Nelly’s Cosmetics’ Youth Biz Events, which empowers kids and teens by providing them with hands-on opportunities to grow and showcase their businesses. Nelly’s Cosmetics hosts pop-up shops where young entrepreneurs can sell directly to the public, along with in-house field trips to teach the basics of starting a business with less than $1,000. Its Business 101 classes – offered both in-person and via Zoom – provide valuable knowledge on building and scaling businesses. Nelly’s Cosmetics also organizes social events to connect young, like-minded business owners, creating a supportive community for growth and collaboration.

Apply, view submissions and learn what inspires these youth to express themselves through various art mediums at https://theloopflb.com/youth-art-month/.

Festival of Classics

Saturday, March 29, 1–3 p.m.

The LOOP will host the Festival of Classics on Saturday, March 29, from 1 to3 p.m. The seventh in a series of live performances by award-winning Broadway actors and local artists with an interactive dance finale all inspired by the classical arts, the original Shakespeare in the Park and free public theater.

Learn about and get discounts for upcoming performances from the cast. For more details, visit https://www.graceartscenter.org/festival-of-classics.

Fifth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza

Saturday, April 12, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

The Fifth Annual Spring Fling EGGstravaganza will provide a groovy opportunity for the whole family to enjoy a Hippie-D’ Hoppity day of engaging activities and fun in the sun. Free and open to the public courtesy of the City of Fort Lauderdale’s Beach Improvement District, visitors and locals alike are encouraged to wear their retro-inspired best and participate in special activities and entertainment. The Hippie-D’ Hoppity affair will include:

Hippie-D’ Hoppity Selfie Station | Guests are encouraged to dress up in their retro-inspired Easter finest and snap a selfie in the 360-video experience.

The MKT, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Shop and stroll local vendors displaying an eclectic selection of food, art, clothing, jewelry, home goods, pet supplies, body care and more.

Egg Hunt | Eventgoers are encouraged to bring an Easter basket and gather on the main lawn for The LOOP’s Egg Hunt countdown with over 15,000 eggs. The main lawn will be divided into three sections accommodating children under 5 at 10:15 a.m., children 6-9 at 10:30 a.m., and children 10-13 at 10:45 a.m. Come down early and explore the park and vendors for a pre-egg hunt, golden egg hunt. Find the golden egg hidden somewhere on the grounds and take home a gourmet Easter basket.

Children’s Arts & Crafts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | In recognition of Earth Month, The LOOP’s children’s craft corner features make-and-take crafts that are good for the planet.

Live Music and Entertainment:

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: DJ David & the Hippie D’Hop Hares

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Complimentary hippie art face painting

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Sack races and freeze dance contests

For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/events/spring-fling-2025/.

Broward Navy Days – Navy Band Southeast

Saturday, April 26, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

In honor of Broward Navy Days, The LOOP will feature a special performance by the Navy Band Southeast. Established in 1995, Navy Band Southeast is one of 11 official U.S. Navy Bands. Proudly representing the Commander, Navy Region Southeast, the band consists of thoroughly trained professional musicians dedicated to the highest levels of musical performance.

The Navy Band Southeast Brass Band will march beachside down the sidewalk of A1A. The parade route will start at Beach Place at 12 p.m. and end at The LOOP. Following the parade, the Navy Band Southeast Rock Band will perform at The LOOP until 3 p.m.

Navy Band Southeast’s elite popular music group, Pride, will execute a powerful performance at Fleet Week Port Everglades, deploying their sound with precision at The LOOP’s The MKT on Saturday, April 26, at 12:30 p.m.

Pride is a dynamic force, a high-octane unit with a battle-honed repertoire forged over 50 years. This versatile group stands ready to dominate military balls, official receptions, public concerts and high school shows with lethal precision. Constantly adapting to the frontlines of contemporary music, Pride selects from the current Top 40, ensuring their strike remains fresh, relevant and deadly on target. Their arsenal includes a relentless mix of pop, rhythm and blues, classic rock, modern rock, Motown, soul, jazz, hip-hop, swing, country and disco – guaranteeing maximum impact for any audience.

Formed in 1995 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and now under the strategic command of Lieutenant Nicholas Nadal, Navy Band Southeast remains committed to delivering exceptional musical support across the southeastern United States, providing unmatched service to both military and civilian sectors.

For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/events/

THE MKT at Las Olas Oceanside Park

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Immerse in the serene beauty of Fort Lauderdale Beach at The MKT, where breathtaking views and refreshing ocean breezes complement an eclectic array of homemade and handmade fare. From fresh produce and fruit to global flavors and unique items perfect for the home or wardrobe, the market is open every weekend, year-round. Pull up a chair and enjoy live music, participate in fitness classes or join in seasonal “More at The MKT” specialty events, all designed to enhance wellness and enjoyment.

For more information, visit https://theloopflb.com/events/categories/market/.

Comments