The Broadway Tenors to Perform at The Wick Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Wick Theatre will welcome Broadway’s leading men for a breathtaking evening of show tunes as The Wick Theatre presents The Broadway Tenors: Ultimate Broadway, featuring acclaimed performers Brent Barrett, David Burnham, and John Cudia. These celebrated leading men of musical theater will transport audiences on a journey through Broadway's most beloved songs, from the Golden Age to the newest hits. Tickets are $85-$125 for performances on October 5 at 7:30 pm or October 6 at 2:00 pm.

Learn more at www.thewick.org or call the box office at 561-995-2333.

“The Broadway Tenors will leave you breathless with their powerful vocals and captivating stage presence,” said Marilynn A. Wick, Managing Executive Producer. “Relive cherished favorites from acclaimed musicals including South Pacific, West Side Story, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys, and many more. Beyond the beloved songs, the show will also feature unique elements, including original material and stunning visuals, to deliver a fully immersive and captivating experience.”

Brent Barrett is a founding member of The Broadway Tenors, Barrett is a seasoned performer gracing stages on Broadway and the West End with an impressive resume that includes roles in Chicago, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie Get Your Gun, and Kiss Me, Kate. Barrett has also received critical acclaim for his performances at Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert and Royal Festival Hall in London, with the Berlin Philharmonic, the Boston Pops, Minnesota Opera, Opera Pacific, Michigan Opera, the Birmingham Symphony, and the Liceu Opera House in Barcelona.



David Burnham is a versatile vocalist known for his roles in Wicked, The Light In The Piazza, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Burnham is an original Broadway cast member of the musical The Light In The Piazza, performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast “Live From Lincoln Center,” and is the recipient of the prestigious “Helen Hayes Award” for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor “Garland Award” for his portrayal of Fabrizio in this musical.

John Cudia holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in Les Misérables on Broadway. John is also lauded as a classical crossover artist. As a featured tenor soloist, John has sung in concerts across the country with The Music of Andrew Lloyd Weber, and performed with the Baltimore Symphony, The North Carolina Symphony, The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, The Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and more.

About The Wick Theatre and Costume Museum

With over 50 mainstage productions since its opening, The Wick Theatre attracts esteemed musical theater professionals, and welcomes stars of film, TV, Broadway and beyond, including Cindy Williams, Leslie Uggams, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams, and Sally Struthers, among others. These productions have not only been commercial successes, regularly selling out their runs, but also critical successes with dozens of Carbonell and Broadway World Awards nominations and wins. Run by self-made entrepreneur Marilynn Wick, The Wick also houses the Tavern at the Wick, a posh gourmet restaurant in the style of the famed Tavern on the Green in NYC, and the newly redesigned Museum Club.

The Museum Club (formerly The Costume Museum at the Wick Theatre), after having undergone a dramatic, high-tech transformation, will host special evening events featuring cocktail service at the new bar, gourmet dining, and nationally acclaimed acts on the venue’s cabaret stage. The completely renovated venue boasts 360-degree immersive video experiences, historic costume displays, and a sophisticated, glamorous vibe.

The Wick Theatre is located at 7901 N. Federal Highway. Boca Raton, Florida 33487

Comments